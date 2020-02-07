Fly Fishing School set for this month

Anyone who wants to learn about and practice fly fishing will have the chance this month at the 32nd annual Illinois River Fly Fishing School.
Enrollment is under way for one of the most popular fishing education workshops in Oklahoma. The session will be Feb. 21-22 at Tenkiller State Park and on the banks of the Illinois River.
Instructors will be Mark Patton, Tom Adams, Blake Patton and Tre Dupuy.
The basic course includes sessions on tackle and gear, knots, flies, fly selection and casting techniques. On Saturday afternoon, participants receive on-stream instruction. Fly rods will be available for loan Saturday. A state fishing license is not required for students during course instruction.
A welcome session and orientation will begin at 8 p.m. Friday, with indoor training 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by actual fishing instruction on the Illinois River. A fly selection and discussion session will begin at 7 p.m. after dinner break.
Participants should bring a hat, sunglasses, rain gear, flashlight, alarm clock and appropriate clothing for Saturday's outdoor session. If available, participants are urged to also bring their own equipment, including rod and reel, flies, 3X leader and waders.
The course fee is $175, with a $50 deposit due at the time of enrollment. Meals on Saturday are available for a fee.
For more information, call 405-613-6520.
Lodging is available separately through Tenkiller State Park. Participants may book lodging by calling 918-489-5643.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.