VIAN – A national symbol occupying a spot at the top of the food chain, bald eagles were known to inhabit Oklahoma for many years, but as late as 1980, the bird of prey could not be found.
However, thanks to conservation groups and federal protection laws, the southern bald eagle is making a comeback in the Sooner state, along with the rest of the lower 48 states. Avian aficionados will find proof of their return at the Sequoyah National Wildlife Refuge, situated in the Vian hills near the Arkansas River.
Several factors played a role in the drop in eagle populations, including lead poisoning and poor land-use practices. Among the most detrimental of influences was the application of DDT, or dichloro-diphenyl-trichloroethane. Its use in fields has been linked to the thinning of eggshells, which causes reproductive failure.
“DDT interferes with the deposition of calcium in their eggs,” said Leann Bunn, naturalist at Tenkiller State Park. “So when they would go to sit on their eggs, they would crush their eggs. They only have two, sometimes three, chicks in a year.”
The George Miksch Sutton Avian Research Center (Sutton Center), a nonprofit organization in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, has worked over the years to reintroduce and monitor bald eagles within the U.S. The organization brought eggs from nests in Florida, only taking one to avoid harming the population.
“Sutton brought those eggs back to Oklahoma and they incubated them with chickens. The chickens would hatch off the young eaglets, and they’d take the young eaglets and raise them with puppets that looked like eagles’ heads,” said Bunn.
Between 1984 and 1992, the Sutton Center raised and released 275 bald eagles in the southeastern U.S. Slowly, the population of the nation’s emblem increased, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service removed the bald eagle from the Endangered Species List in 2007.
“They’ve made such a recovery now,” said Chad Ford, outdoor recreation planner at the Sequoyah Wildlife Refuge. “I think there were three nests when they started looking for them 20 years ago. There’s five or six on the tour road that we look at regularly, but there’s way more than that.”
The Sequoyah Refuge is home to many species. Staff regularly find snow geese, loons, ducks, coots, harriers, vultures and more – some of which end up as dinner for the eagles. The nearby river, Sally Jones Lake and other bodies of water provide fish for the eagles, too.
“This is such a rich ecosystem here,” Bunn said. “A lot of the eagles fledge two chicks out of the nest. You’ll notice that because it’s such a wonderful habitat; the eagles like it. Oklahoma is responsible for the return of the southern bald eagle to the lower 48 states. That is an amazing conservation story and we need to tell it.”
Geese, coots and fish are the main food source for the raptors. They’re also smart enough to choose their dinner wisely. Ford said eagles will sit and watch a flock of geese, before choosing one of the weakest.
“They pick their target,” he said. “There will be one in the group that’s limping, it’s moving slower, or maybe it’s been wounded during migration or from hunters. They’ll pick out that one to conserve energy. If you get on some of the fields where the snow geese like to hang out, you’ll find areas where there are white feathers everywhere. That’s where one met its demise.”
Efforts to provide high-quality habitats for the bald eagle have helped increase their numbers. They still have natural elements they must overcome, though. During periods of rain, young eaglets whose down feathers haven’t turned dark – providing a thermal barrier against the cold – will succumb to hypothermia. When a young eagle dies, though, it’s still utilized.
“In nature, that’s just biologically smart,” Bunn said. “Don’t waste a resource if you have it available to you.”
