The Tahlequah Industrial Authority has partnered with Community Growth Strategies LLC to develop a "Plan of Action for Economic Development" for Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
Community Growth Strategies founder and consultant Jim Fram had presented trustees with ideas pertaining to the economic development strategic plan process, job description, and community profile during a Dec. 18 TIA meeting. He commended trustees for expanding outside the city of Tahlequah and into the county.
"Companies and private business don't care about political boundaries; politicians do," he said. "You want to be able to make that circle broader and take advantage."
About 45 local residents packed into the City Council chambers Thursday night, Jan. 9, to hear Fram discuss his thoughts and goals.
"We started the process here about a month ago and I've had individual interviews with about 40 individuals who are community leaders," said Fram. "One of the things we wanted to do is to have a focus group open to the public."
Fram said to have a successful focus group, Cherokee County and Tahlequah residents needed the opportunity to have input.
The focus group featured exercises, the first of which was discussion of assets, liabilities, and opportunities in the community.
"I'm going to give you the opportunity to maybe vote for your idea, your thought along those lines, or maybe you might hear something from somebody else that you like better than what you came up with," he said.
Fram asked the audience what assets the community has to offer and how can those bring in more jobs.
"When I use the term assets, we're talking about strengths. We're talking about good solid things in this community that we have and can market to the world," he said. "What is existing out there in Tahlequah and Cherokee County that ... we can sell?"
The Illinois River and Tenkiller Lake, Cherokee Nation, Northeastern State University, health care, local media, educated work force, historic landmarks and downtown, law enforcement, available and affordable land, public library, the airport, and people in general were cited as key elements.
Fran then asked the audience what needs to be fixed that could be keeping the community from being successful and attracting new jobs and new residents. Poverty, litter and appearance, increase in homeless population, substance abuse, mental health services, walkability and bikeability in new plans, limited highway access, political influence at the state level, seasonal employment, and crime rate were listed.
Fram asked the audience to cite opportunities the community wasn't taking advantage of or using to "tell the world who we are, what we are, how attractive we are, or what are great place we are to be."
Partnerships among city and county businesses, development of culture aspects, tourism, appearance, internship opportunities, partnerships with the city, NSU, and Cherokee Nation were among the responses.
Fram gave the audience a blue dot and told them they had one chance to prioritize the following items listed as assets, liability, and opportunity.
"You have one chance to pursue one issue that we as a group listed up here, and you can choose the one you put up there or somebody else presented one you like better," he said. "If there's one that encompasses what you think is important, put your dot by that."
Small business support received eight dots; walkability and bikeability into new plans received five; increase in homeless population and lake and river got four; and litter and appearance got three.
The last exercise Fram had the audience participate in was to write down one thing they would do for economic development in Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
"You're either king or queen for a day, and money is of no consequence nor is time," he said.
Fram said there were going to be workable, doable, affordable ideas that came out of the focus group, and he plans to have a final report available for residents in the next few weeks.
"The recommendations that come from you are going to go into a strategy brief [for] economic development," he said. "It's an action plan for economic development that's going to have tactics - things we can do to position Tahlequah for positive growth."
