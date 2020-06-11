HULBERT - A new attraction has been added to the already brimming cornucopia of activities available at The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park.
Along with the swimming pool, tennis courts, and walking trails, customers can now enjoy a meal at Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen.
Philip Dardy, general manager, said the renovations have been going on for quite some time, and they are not quite finished. Despite this, the team at Foggy Bottom is eager for guests to come and enjoy a meal.
"The renovations have taken several months altogether," said Dardy. "There are still some renovations left to be done. We're trying to utilize all the space we have with construction and painting and such."
The Foggy Bottom Kitchen at The Lodge is not the only restaurant of its kind, but one of five opening in the state parks across Oklahoma.
Other towns getting a Foggy Bottom Kitchen are Ardmore, Watonga, Wilburton and Broken Bow.
"This used to be a restaurant run by the state. Now, since we've contacted the state to open up the Foggy Bottom Kitchen with other state parks here in Oklahoma, basically you'll see a Foggy Bottom kitchen in every state park in Oklahoma," said Dardy.
"We officially opened [June 11.] We did a soft opening in the days prior, feeding state officials and specific members of the community that we invited."
A wide variety of food is served at Foggy Bottom Kitchen. Customers can enjoy breakfast deals like Grandma's Special, which consists of two eggs on the customer's choice of meat with hash browns and toast.
For later-hour meals, customers can order anything from chicken tenders to burgers, or their esteemed country fried steak.
"We serve homestyle, southern comfort food, things like chicken fried steak - which is our top seller - and burgers, fried catfish," said Dardy. "We'll serve breakfast from around 7 to 10 a.m. Lunch will take place from 11 a.m. to about 8 p.m."
The Foggy Bottom Kitchen at The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park is unique from restaurants opening at other state parks because customers have many different things to do while waiting for their food.
"What makes Sequoyah's Foggy Bottom Kitchen so unique is the retail shop present. You can shop around while waiting for your table and your food," said Dardy.
Check it out
For more information about The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park, call 918-772-2545, or visit in person at 19808 Park 10 in Hulbert.
