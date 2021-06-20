TULSA - Tulsa's most patriotic community event and fireworks display will return on July 4th as River Parks Authority hosts Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip.
The 45th annual patriotic holiday festival will be held Sunday, July 4, with entertainment and activities centered at Veterans Park, 18th and Boulder, and River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave. The event is free to the public.
Launched from the 21st Street Bridge, the fireworks display will be viewable for tens of thousands who flock to both sides of the Arkansas River during the fun-filled family evening. As in previous years, Folds of Honor FreedomFest will feature the largest and greatest amount of firework shells that send showers of colorful bursts soaring high into the sky to create the largest aerial display in northeast Oklahoma. Hance Pyrotechnics will create the precision display. Community members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to spread across River West Festival Park and Veterans Park, which will offer the best views of the fireworks display and provide easy access to entertainment.
At both locations on each side of the river, festivities begin at 6 p.m. Live music will be showcased from local bands including the Steve Liddell Band, The Fabulous Mid Life Crisis Band, Nightly Dues, and Empire Rock Band, continuing until 9:15 p.m. Both locations will offer inflatables, balloon artists, caricaturists, stilt walkers and other entertainment at the HollyFrontier Kids Zones, as well as the QuikTrip Prize Wheel with fun giveaways. Guests can enjoy a variety of local eats from numerous food trucks including Kettle Masters, Debs Pineapple Whip, Pita Place, Hot Mess BBQ, El Rey Del Sabo Mexican Food, SKT Corn Dogs, Calaveras Mexican Grill, Backyard BBQ and Burgers, Old Fashion Soda and Dog House, to name a few.
Several patriotic presentations will occur throughout the evening, led by Folds of Honor, an Owasso-based nonprofit organization that honors the sacrifice of American heroes by giving hope to the bearers of their legacy through educational scholarships.
Around 8 p.m., the Red Bull Air Force Skydiving Team will complete a jump from the sky, landing at River West Festival Park. The fireworks display will begin at 9:30 p.m.
This year, River Parks Authority will host a Tail Gate Bash for those who wish to bring their own patriotic party to the festival. For $45, the Tail Gate Bash pass gives special access to one of 60 exclusive parking spots inside River West Festival Park. Tailgaters are welcome to bring propane grills, food and beverages of their choice, a pop-up tent for shade and chairs and tables. Tail Gate Bash passes can be purchased here until they are sold out.
River Parks Authority strongly encourages patrons to plan ahead, carpool, ride share or bike to the event as spaces are extremely limited this year. On the River West Festival Park side, parking is available in River Parks' managed lots for $5-10, cash only. The $10 parking is near 2100 S. Jackson Avenue, adjacent to the festival grounds. The $5 parking is near the West Tulsa City Yard at 42 W. 23rd Street, which is a 7-minute walk to the festival grounds. Due to construction, there will be no access to green space south of the 21st Street bridge along the Arkansas River. Those who park at the West Tulsa City Yard lots will not be allowed to stay near their vehicles during the festival. Handicap parking is available on a first-come-first-serve basis in the $10 lot near 210 S. Jackson Avenue at the River West Festival Park.
At the heart of Folds of Honor FreedomFest presented by QuikTrip is the opportunity to salute our nation's military and honor those whose sacrifices continue to protect our American freedoms. The evening will highlight the ongoing mission of Folds of Honor, which provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. servicemen and women.
"It is an honor to have the Folds of Honor name tied to such a historically popular and terrific event as FreedomFest," said Folds of Honor National Development Vice President Ben Leslie. "We look forward to the opportunity to celebrate our nations freedom and honor the sacrifices of our military men and women along with their families, reminding us that freedom isn't free."
For details, and a schedule of activities, visit www.freedomfesttulsa.com.
