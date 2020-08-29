TULSA – During Hunger Action Month, join the Oklahoma Food Banks, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, and the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, in taking action to end hunger. Every September, the Feeding America nationwide network of food banks mobilize to take action in the fight against hunger.
"Everyone has a role to play in ending hunger and we need your help now more than ever," said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. "Engage, advocate or donate. Even an action as small as spreading awareness on social media can make a big difference."
Hunger Action Month comes at a crucial time in 2020 as Feeding America projects food security rates are to climb higher than the peak of the Great Recession, with more than an additional 215,000 Oklahomans going hungry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With more people than ever needing food assistance, many for the first time, Hunger Action Month takes on added significance this year,” said Lori Long, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “Each action taken affirms our strong sense of community and our commitment to one another. Together we can paint Oklahoma orange.”
The Oklahoma Food Banks encourage the public to take action in one of the following ways.
• Awareness: Wear orange, the color of hunger awareness, on Sept. 10 in recognition of Hunger Action Day; and spread the word about Hunger Action Month on social media.
• Education: Sign up to take a virtual tour of the Regional Food Bank; learn more about the work of the Oklahoma Food Banks by visiting their websites; read Feeding America's The Impact of Coronavirus on Food Insecurity, www.feedingamerica.org/research/coronavirus-hunger-research.
• Advocacy: Register to vote or register others to vote; Contact legislators and encourage them to support policies that address the root causes of hunger and poverty in Oklahoma.
• Support: Host a food and fund drive; donate to the Regional Food Bank or Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Match; participate in TulsaPeople's 14th Annual Restaurant Week benefiting Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
A full list of Hunger Action Month opportunities offered by the Oklahoma Food Banks can be found by visiting okfoodbank.org/hunger-action-month or FeedingOklahoma.org.
