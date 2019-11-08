Patrons of the Tahlequah and Hulbert Public Libraries can bring in canned goods and other nonperishable food items and get overdue fees and fines waived during "Food for Fines Week."
The program begins Tuesday, Nov. 12, and will run through Tuesday, Nov. 19. Library patrons will get $1 in overdue fees or fines waived for each can or box of food donated during the week. The maximum amount that will be waived during the week is $20. Unopened, unexpired, nonperishable, non-glass donations will be accepted.
Patrons should bring their food items to the check-out desk along with their library cards.
