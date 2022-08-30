Tahlequah boasts an eclectic array of restaurants, from the Northeastern State University campus on the north end, to the rapidly expanding tribal complex to the south.
NSU recently expanded its cuisine offerings for students and visitors alike to sink their teeth into.
Chris Adney, assistant vice president for Auxiliary Services, said there are several places to eat on campus, most open to everyone. This includes vendors in the UnderGround Food Court.
Aden said the “UG” — as most students call it — is on the lower level on the NSU University Center. The food court houses Freshens Smoothie Co., Señor Sabroso, a Chick-fil-A Express and the newly added Sushic.
“[Sushic] opened this semester,” he said. “It serves potstickers, more than 20 sushi rolls, fried rice bowls, and teriyaki bowls.”
Student Eili Levy Sheinkopf’s tried Sushic for the first time Tuesday. She ordered a crunchy shrimp and grilled eel roll and said it was pretty good. Sheinkopf had lunch that day with Angelie Thao, who ordered a crunchy California roll and a dragon roll.
“It’s actually really nice,” said Thao. “I’ve tried their raw variety [of rolls] and it actually tastes better than other ones I’ve had.”
Around lunchtime, Chick-fil-A often has a long line stretching outside the entrance of the UG. Student Cheree Marshall said the place is popular.
“It’s usually what I get during lunch,” she said.
Marshall picked up an eight-piece nugget with waffle fries and a Sprite on Tuesday. She also enjoys the mango smoothies at Freshens.
Freshens, Adney said, serves up health-conscious smoothie options, while Señor Sabroso next door has build-your-own burritos, bowls and nachos.
Upstairs on the main floor of the UC, two more places invite passersby a place to grab a bite to eat. On Tuesday, student Maddie Klinka picked up a turkey deluxe and a coffee from River’s Edge coffee shop, which serves Starbucks drinks and other food items. Klinka said she gets this sandwich every time the shop offers it.
“It’s a good basic,” she said. “I think it’s relatively healthy for a lot of the food options they have available.”
This floor also houses the Market Cafe, a pay-to-enter, all-you-can-eat dining spot, which Adney said has rotating menu with food ranging from homestyle to vegan. However, some diners – like student Coby Batt – wish more diverse options were consistently available.
“As a vegetarian and a student here at NSU, it’s sometimes difficult to find options that fit my dietary restrictions. And I wish maybe they would include more options that don’t revolve around meat,” said Batt. “Some days they’re good about it, but then some days, there are foods I can’t eat at all, like the pizza bar.”
Adney said Flo’s Coffee Shop has just reopened across campus inside the newly-renovated Wilson Hall. This shop has different breakfast, lunch and dinner options than River’s Edge, but also serves Starbucks drinks.
For a convenient option, a Pizza Hut Express and a convenience store are inside Leoser Complex. However, as a residence hall, Adney said that entrance to these places is restricted, depending on the time.
