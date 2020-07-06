STILLWATER – The COVID-19 pandemic may be keeping people out of movie theaters, sports arenas and schools, but it is putting hundreds of Oklahoma 4-H’ers in their kitchens.
Thanks to a new program called Food, Fun, 4-H, club members from across the state and beyond are developing kitchen skills and bringing the family back to the table for meals.
Food, Fun, 4-H is funded through the Walmart Healthy Habits grant and was developed to get young people in the kitchen, preparing homecooked meals and trying new foods. In addition, the program is encouraging family time, developing communication skills and having fun, said Cathy Allen, 4-H curriculum coordinator with the 4-H Youth Development Program at Oklahoma State University.
“When we were developing the program, we thought we’d have about 100 kids participate. We currently have 669 families enrolled, including several from out of state, and they’re all creating fabulous things in their kitchens,” Allen said. “The program is good for youth of all ages. Young children can work with a parent or older sibling to create their recipes, while those with some kitchen experience can test their independence and culinary skills creating each recipe.”
All youth who registered for the program receive monthly themed packets via email containing recipes for a complete meal, featuring colorful photos with step-by-step directions. Participants also receive nutritional facts, educational information, conversation starter topics for when the family is around the table and a family physical activity challenge.
Once members receive the monthly packet, they have 20 days to prepare the recipes, share two photos – one of them preparing the food and another of the family enjoying the meal – and answer three questions about their cooking and mealtime experience.
“4-H programming has always been hands-on, experiential learning, and getting kids in the kitchen is a great way to help them develop life-long skills,” Allen said. “We’ve had such great response to this first round of recipes, and I can’t wait to see what the kids create over the next three months. We have some really neat themes planned out for the kids in the next packets.”
Allen encourages participants to print the recipes, put them in plastic sheet protectors and keep them in a three-ring binder.
For more information about Food, Fun, 4-H, contact Allen at cathy.allen@okstate.edu or 405-744-8892. Youth who are interested in participating in Food, Fun, 4-H still can sign up to receive the electronic packets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.