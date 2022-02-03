Organizers for the CARE Food Pantry are looking to get the word out again about food distribution, and are looking for volunteers who are willing to give their time to help people in need.
The Food Pantry is on the northeast side of the First Presbyterian Church at 315 N. Oak, but it is not religiously affiliated.
Currently, the Food Pantry doesn't need food. Becky Baughman, manager, recently secured a grant from the city that provides ample food for distribution.
“Our problem is that our numbers are down since COVID. It is interesting, because where you hear about the long lines, that didn’t happen with us. We’ve had so much free food in the community. Cherokee Nation and churches have been giving away free food, and we have not had as many customers during COVID, and we have free food,” said Baughman.
The CARE Food Pantry is open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Prior to the pandemic, the pantry would serve 750-800 people each month, and 35-40 families would come in each day it was open. In December, the pantry served 349 people. Baughman thinks lower unemployment rates may be a cause for fewer patrons, which is good news.
“I see Help Wanted signs up everywhere. I hope people aren’t having to come in because they are employed and have food. That would be a wonderful thing,” she said.
However, she is concerned that the need still exists, amid underemployment and stagnant wages, and that even underemployed people are likely to be working during normal distribution. For these reasons, she feels it is important to get the word out. She also expects that as the pandemic subsides, so will other sources of food, and the CARE Food Pantry will receive more food requests.
“The grant that we got is for low-income people. They had assured us we had to give 80 percent of the food to buy with the grant to low-income people,” she said.
Baughman explained that many of the city’s residents would meet the income requirements.
“ A majority of the people who come have $700 a month, which is $9,400 a year. They are living on Social Security. With that income, they are often trying to raise kids and feed three or four people. The people who come regularly to the food pantry are desperate. They don’t have enough money to feed their children or themselves,” said Baughman.
The pantry is distributing dried milk, canned milk, fresh meat, canned meat, whole chickens, ground beef, canned fruit, vegetables, pasta, canned tomatoes, tomato sauce, cereal, Cream of Wheat, brown rice, white rice, macaroni and cheese, Spaghettios, peanut butter, jelly, vegetable oil, instant mashed potatoes, Hamburger Helper, dairy products when they are available, ramen noodles, canned soup, and more.
Another challenge the pantry is facing is recruitment of volunteers.
“Because distribution takes place in the middle of the day, the only people who can volunteer are retirees,” said Baughman. “We get sick, and we are unable to work a lot. There are people who have preexisting conditions that would make them more vulnerable to COVID. A number of them have chosen not to volunteer at this time. A number of people have been exposed or have come down with COVID, so they aren’t working as much as they normally would."
CARE Food Pantry changed its policy so recipients must walk in to take a number and wait to receive their food in their vehicles. When their number is called, they come in the pantry one at a time and carry their food in their vehicles. This keeps CARE Pantry volunteers safer. Volunteers must also be vaccinated for service.
“We can’t do it without volunteers,” said Baughman.
