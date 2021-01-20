The Bread of Life Food Pantry has begun offering updated hours for food distribution.
The pantry, 325 E. Ward St., is open 12:30-3 p.m. on the Tuesday following the second Monday of the month. The next date will be Feb. 9
The mission of Bread of Life is to serve Cherokee County as an emergency food resource for low-income, chronic need and also for crisis care clients. For more information, call Stephanie Hinds, 918-413-5328, or Chip Hinds, 918-647-6021.
