The Bread of Life Food Pantry has begun offering updated hours for food distribution.
The pantry, 325 E. Ward St., is open 12:30-3 p.m. on the Tuesday following the second Monday of the month. The next date will be Nov. 10.
The mission of Bread of Life is to serve Cherokee County as an emergency food resource for low-income, chronic need and crisis care clients. For more information, call Stephanie Hinds, 918-413-5328, or Chip Hinds, 918-647-6021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.