Food Pantry seeking volunteers

The CARE Food Pantry is seeking new volunteers to donate a few hours each month to help serve the needs of the hungry in the Cherokee County community.
The CARE Food Pantry began in 1990 through the efforts of the members of the Tahlequah Ministerial Alliance.
With the support of more than a dozen area churches, donations from the public, and USDA federal assistance, the pantry has provided emergency hunger assistance to thousands of residents.
The pantry is at 315 Oak St., and is one block south of Downing - behind the Family Dollar store - in the north wing of the First Presbyterian Church. Hours at the pantry are Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and Fridays from 10-11 a.m.
Volunteers are vital to the mission of the CARE Food Pantry. Some fill orders and sack grocery items, while others manage client interviews and process food lists electronically, which requires some computer skills. Most volunteers work a three-hour shift once a month, although some choose to work more often.
Certain restrictions apply. Food Pantry volunteers must be over age 18; be fully vaccinated against COVID-19; and cannot be current recipients of food. If they have been clients, more than six months must have elapsed since they last received assistance; and they cannot use the Food Pantry for court-ordered community service.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Rebecca Baughman, CARE Food Pantry ,manager, at 918-718-4226.
