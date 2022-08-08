Good eats are trucking along in the many food vendors that set up shop around town.
Baked goods are the specialty of Sugar Momma’s Bakery. Owner Laura Corn listed off some of her patrons’ favorites.
“Salted caramel cupcakes and chocolate chip cookies are my bestsellers,” said Corn.
Corn said her strawberry cheesecake crunch cupcakes and pecan pie bars are also popular.
From candied nuts to sandwiches, Amy’s Eats and Treats serves up various dishes by owner and chef Amy Smith.
“I like to give a nostalgic southern feel,” said Smith. “I like when people come and say it reminds them of when they were kids.”
Smith is from this area, but her mother is from Alabama. Her most popular item is the “Chick Fett Alfredo.”
“The Great Southern is also popular,” said Smith. “It has black-eyed peas with ham, cabbage and potatoes.”
Smith said this meal has a “garbage plate” version, which adds an Angus patty and a side of fettuccine Alfredo.
As restaurants on wheels, food trucks are not bound to one spot. That’s the case for Cowboy Grill, which is based in Muskogee but often travels around the area. Owner Terry Pierce brought his truck to Tahlequah last week for Food Truck Friday.
“The cheeseburger is my No. 1 item,” said Pierce.
He described his business as serving “fair food,” with deep-fried Oreos and funnel cakes as popular choices. Last week was his first time at the FTF event.
A few local trucks don’t roam as much. Stationed on Downing Street, hibachi food truck Kagumi recently reopened its other Stilwell location. This location has announced its temporary closure on Facebook several times in the past couple of months due to being short-staffed, but opened again on Aug. 8.
Greengo Banditos has been closed for several weeks this summer due to extreme heat. The business announced on Facebook on July 25 that the Mexican street food truck will be closed “until the weather can consistently stay in the 90s, at least.”
