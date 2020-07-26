The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 30-40 percent of edible food in the U.S. goes to waste. These 133 billion pounds of wasted food are worth about $161 billion, which is a significant loss to our economy.
At the household level, the average U.S. family of four loses an estimated $1,500 per year on wasted food. In addition, food waste accounts for 21 percent of the American waste stream.
When we throw food out, we are throwing away money we spent on those items, and wasting the water, energy, and labor used to produce that food. Also, food dumped in a landfill emits a large amount of methane gas, which is harmful to the environment. Organic waste, mostly food, is the second biggest component of landfills, and landfills are the third largest source of methane emissions.
Because of the environmental impact of food waste, the EPA has developed a Food Recovery Hierarchy to help people think about the best ways to reduce food waste. Most food producers, processors, and food retailers are working on various initiatives to reduce their food waste.
The most preferred method of reducing food waste is to reduce the volume of surplus food generated in the first place. There are several things we can do to reduce the amount of surplus food we generate. Try one or more of the following strategies for a step in the right direction: meal planning, strategic grocery shopping, proper food storage, extending the life of food, and checking food product dates. I will discuss meal planning and grocery shopping in this column and follow next week with the final three ways to reduce food waste.
Busy families struggle to find time to plan meals or find ways to use food already purchased. Make a weekly meal plan for your family after checking what is in your refrigerator, and then shop accordingly. This plan can help save meal preparation time each day.
How often do you go to the grocery store to get a few items and buy groceries you didn't need? Before buying more food, eat perishable food in your refrigerator. Leftovers can be made into a soup or casserole or taken to work for lunch. Label and date leftovers to be eaten or frozen in three or four days.
Meal planning can help curb impulse shopping. Once you have your meals planned, make a shopping list, and stick to that list. If you do buy extras, keep a list of them handy so you remember to use them. Only buy in bulk for a specific purpose, for a big event, or to preserve for later use. Look for items reduced for quick sale to save money and reduce food waste. This prevents the grocery store from having to throw away the food. Before shopping, review grocery circulars and incorporate sale items into your plan. Online grocery shopping may also help families only buy items on their list, rather than also including impulse buys.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
