For CCSO deputies, method depends on timing

The way emergency calls are handled by authorities may be different, depending on the time of day and time of year.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is divided into three shifts - first, second, and third - and even administrators work those shifts from time to time.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said he patrols on Sundays, even though his office is fully staffed.
"Each of the investigators works several patrol shifts throughout the month, and even if we had 40 patrol deputies, we'd still need more people on patrol," said Chennault.
Deputies in the first shift work 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., while second-shift deputies work 3 to 11 p.m. Deputies in third shift work during the night from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.
"There's always a minimum of two deputies on the first and third shift, and we've always got a minimum of three deputies on the second shift because it's our busiest," said Chennault.
Lt. Jarrod Rye and Sgt. Tanner Hendley, who are both supervisors, work 12 hours during second shift.
"They're four hours over into the their shift and they work 3 p.m. to 3 a.m. When they're not out, the first shift and third shift have senior deputies: Pete Broderick and James Carver," Chennault said.
Senior Deputy Robert Stephens covers the second shift if there isn't a lieutenant or sergeant on duty.
Shift bid occurs twice a year, and those are determined by seniority, just like at the Tahlequah Police Department.
"They bid in December to start the schedule in January, and they bid in June to start the schedule in July," said Chennault.
The supervisors bid their days off instead of bidding which shift to work, and Chennault said they will always work second shift.
"Pete and Carver who are our K-9 deputies; their days off are Sunday and Monday, because Sunday is their training day. They get to decide what shift they want, but they just don't get to decide what days off they want, because we set those so they can train together and train with Tahlequah PD," he said.
Deputies in first and second shifts typically see more domestic disputes and disturbances.
Deputy Kile Turley has worked third shift for five months, and he said he sees more domestic disputes, intoxicated people, and alarm-type calls than anything. The deputy said his work schedule gives him a good amount of time with his family members, as they are returning from work or school by the time he awakes for his shift.
"Overnights normally [have] a lower call volume, and this allows me to be more proactive through my shift," said Turley. "My favorite thing to do is find areas that are a seller moving illegal drugs, and disrupt that network."
Sgt. Ryan Robison covers shifts every now and then, and he usually works first or second shift since it is easier on his family.
"[The] sheriff usually sends a text to all the investigators before putting out the schedule for the month with a list of dates he needs help covering," said Robison. "Since working at CCSO, I have worked all three shifts, and I liked working days. There are more written reports, but I get to spend the evenings with my family."
Deputy Joseph Burkett was hired as the School Resource Officer, and he said he will deal with truancy reports more than anything else while working on first shift.
"It was the position that was available, and I believe that I would choose it if I had the option," he said.
CCSO deputies working first shift include: Broderick, Deputy Jimmy Tannehill, Deputy Rick Ward, Burkett, and Deputy Adam Woodard. Second-shift deputies include: Rye, Hendley, Stephens, Deputy McKinsey Fuson, Deputy Ryan Patton, Deputy Caleb Rice, Deputy Jesse Mitchell, and Deputy Scott Wolff. Third-shift deputies are: Carver, Deputy Curtis Elkins, Turley, and Deputy Kevin McFarland.
