For grower, 2022 festival will be bittersweet occasion

STILWELL – Strawberry growers today in Adair County continue a long tradition for the agriculture community, and their efforts will be rewarded this weekend at the annual Stilwell Strawberry Festival.
Rick Longshore picked 14 quarts of Galletta and Early Glo strawberries last Wednesday – the first for 2022. He grows strawberries because he likes to eat them, but he also enjoys the challenge.
“I like to raise something people will come back asking for more,” said Longshore.
Many of this first batch of berries went to willing takers at Stilwell High School via Katie Longshore.
He has 20 rows, each 100 feet long.
“That’s about a half an acre,” he said.
With the rain, he’s speculating how good his produce will be for the festival.
“I don’t know if I will have the best for the festival, maybe earlier. But if I have any, I’ll bring some,” said Longshore.
Mainly he is a poultry farmer, and he has 50 head of cattle. It was a relative who got him started growing in the late 1980s.
“My wife’s dad [Andrew Cain] wanted to do it. We’ve done it since the late ‘80s. He’s passed now, a few years ago,” he said.
His own dad, Leroy Longshore, also grew berries at one time.
“In the late '50s and '60s, if they farmed at all, they raised berries. There was a market for them, though: Stilwell Foods. Back then, the people who picked them stemmed them, then put them in quarts for the canning factory,” Longshore said.
When the market stopped, so did the growing, he said.
“But back then, all those growers, that’s what made it popular,” he said.
Growing berries is a lot of work.
“You don’t just plant them and they come back. You have to spend all summer with them. They don’t ripen at the same time, so some come off early and some go longer into the summer,” said Longshore.
As for the 75th Diamond Jubilee Strawberry Festival this weekend, Longshore plans to participate if he has any worthy of the competition, and expects he’ll have berries to sell. But it will be a bittersweet occasion.
It was with his wife, Andrea, that he became active in attending the festival.
“I’ve been going every year with my wife since we met. She passed last year on festival weekend, Sunday, May 13,” he said.
In the Strawberry Festival booklets the Kiwanis create each year, there is a dedication to the volunteer who will be greatly missed this season.
“They put a nice piece about her in it,” Longshore said.
