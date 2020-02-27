For HSCC, education as important as adoption

It's the 20th anniversary of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, and while the organization's mission focuses on educating people about responsible pet practices, it also aim to find homes for animals whenever it can.
In Cherokee County, 1,048 animals were transported out of state last year by HSCC staff, who made 24 trips with 30-70 animals per trip. They have transported over 2,845 animals in three years and close to 10,000 overall.
Many others are adopted locally. Last year, 35 cats and 13 dogs found forever homes. Some remain at the shelter, waiting for someone to take them home, and others fostered.
HSCC wouldn't have been able to accomplish the feat, though, without the help of volunteers.
"HSCC plans to continue as it has for 20 years, being effective in animal welfare, overpopulation reduction, humane education and advocacy. There will be a continuing need for volunteers and funds," said Evelyn Gravitt, one of the founding board members. "Responsible ownership is crucial: Spay/neuter pets, keep them safe and at home, have them wear IDs and-or microchips. Whether or not a pet owner, anyone can do something to be part of the solution."
In 2007, Lou Hayes began the out-of-state adoption transport program through Colorado, Illinois and Minnesota agencies. Prevention, along with rescue and placement, are emphasized. Hayes later got Transport Coordinator Alexis Colvard involved. She started volunteering by cleaning out kennels and later fostering animals, and Hayes taught her the basics of transport.
"I am truly grateful because I have a job in which I can help my community and the animals in it," she said. "We transport pups to Chicago at least once a month and don't slow down all year. We don't get to choose when the trips are; we just greatly appreciate and accept them when offered. "
Because they have more dogs than people, patience is needed to provide help.
"If you find a dog on the side of the road or dumped at your house, take a picture and send it to us to post. There are no leash laws in the county and dogs are allowed to run free. We cannot just pick up a dog because you think it is abandoned," said Colvard. "We post the picture on our Facebook for seven days before we can determine if we can help or not, and to give the owner the opportunity to claim it."
Volunteers are not just individuals, but groups come out to make a difference.
On Tuesday, a seventh- and eighth-grade Leadership group volunteered at the shelter. Kyler Cooper enjoyed it because he likes animals.
"I moved benches and raked leaves on the cemetery," said Cooper.
Karyn Harding liked seeing the dogs and said it was fun helping.
"Every nine weeks, we pick a new service project," said sponsor and teacher Mallory Hudgens. "They raked a ton of leaves from the dog graveyard. It's important they see what goes on - the work here, not just fluffy puppies."
Future plans include more educational programs for school-age children, the second annual TahlePaws, and attracting more and younger volunteers.
"When we take a dog into our shelter, it is a commitment for the dog's lifetime. We have senior dogs who have been there for up to 11 years. They are lovingly cared for by our employees and the volunteers, and they will be as long as they are at the shelter," said Roxanna Ritchie, HSCC vice president.
A person cannot go to the shelter, select a dog or cat, and take it home that day. To adopt, people can start by viewing the pictures and profiles on the HSCC website. They could also visit the shelter during dog-walking hours - Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon - or arrange an appointment to spend time with a dog outside of its pen.
"Talk to the member volunteers who interact with them regularly," said Ritchie. "Shaun West and Rhonda Stephens have been around and know the senior dogs better than anyone else."
A favorite of shelter volunteers, but a dog who was often overlooked, Rosie finally found a home when Andrea Chaffin chose to adopt her for her family. Rosie's former shelter buddy, Linda Axley, said Rosie was fostered for about a year, which prepared her to be adopted.
"Rosie now has a wonderful home with two little girls to play with and cuddle on," said Axley. "It's stories like Rosie's that give you energy and such positive feelings, knowing that things can work out for a dog that came from a terrible hoarding situation, then spent so many years in shelter before finally being chosen."
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message.
