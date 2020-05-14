For HVAC crews, it's mostly business as usual

The COVID-19 outbreak didn't stop tradesmen from doing their jobs, since they're vital to living conditions and thus deemed essential personnel.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning industry has seen little interruption in residential services, although some commercial projects for local HVAC companies have been put on hold.
It's been business as usual at Bogle & Sons in Tahlequah, said Louis Nottingham, except for the masks and gloves the staff wears when entering a home.
"They want their air conditioner working, so they don't [care] what happens," he said. "You don't want to go to their house, but what do you do? We're wearing masks and gloves on a lot of the calls. Most of the time, with air conditioning, you're outside. You may have to go in to turn it on, but we've been trying to limit that to where they can turn it on."
Bogle & Sons haven't had any customers cancel visits or appointments. Nottingham said the business hasn't been doing as much electrical work, because it requires technicians to enter a residence. So they reduced their electrical services to emergencies only, for the safety of staff and customers.
Tahlequah has seen a cool spring, with low temperatures preventing people from having to turn on their air conditioners. Cody Peterson, of Welling Service Company LLC, said it's hard to determine whether the cool weather or the coronavirus has slowed down residential work. The company did have plans to start work on a major project in town April 20, but it was put on hold.
"We do a lot of industrial and commercial work, and one of our industrial customers kind of shut down having anybody come in, unless you actually work there," said Peterson.
"We're doing part of the work at the new medical school here, and the Cherokee Nation has that project shut down. Other than that, we've been working business as usual."
Peterson and staff wear masks when entering a home. He agreed with Nottingham in that much of the work they do is outside, so they don't have to worry as much about contracting or spreading the virus. They also haven't had any customers worried about entering their homes. Peterson said if they did, they probably wouldn't have called him.
Not only will a properly air conditioned home help its occupants stay cooler, it can help reduce airborne exposures, according to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers. The ASHRAE recommends improving central air and other HVAC filtration to what is called MERV-13.
"MERV-13 or higher filtration will stop a good amount of the small virus-size particles," Peterson said. "Bringing in as much fresh air into the building as you can - as long as it doesn't counteract the ability of your equipment to keep that building conditioned - goes a long way to help mitigating the possibility of spreading the coronavirus."
