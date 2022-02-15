Frybread is a staple in nearly all Indigenous communities throughout the U.S., and each tradition has its own way of making the doughy treat.
Frybread is a product of forced relocation and removal when the U.S. government forced Native Americans off their homelands onto reservations. One of the first tribal communities to make frybread were Navajos during the 1860s, when they were forced to leave their homelands on what they now call "The Long Walk," their equivalent of the "Trail of Tears."
Navajos were afforded a few rations, which included flour, lard, salt, coffee beans, white sugar, and if they were lucky, canned meat. From these items, Navajos made frybread, which has now become a staple throughout Indian Country.
Many view frybread as a symbol of resilience among hardship, and recipes for frybread have transcended generations in different tribal communities, including Cherokee Nation and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians.
Each recipe looks a little different from the next. Navajo frybread tends to run wider than the Cherokee version, and Cherokees will sometimes add milk in their dough, which is not done among Navajos. Among Hopis, it isn't uncommon to eat blue frybread, where they add one part white flour and one part blue corn flour.
D.D. Etchieson United Methodist Church holds an Indian taco sale every month, and the proceeds are used to help pay for the church's utilities.
Frybread is made from flour, salt, baking powder, and a mixture of liquids that can include milk and water. The dough is left to sit for 20 minutes, and then it is stretched out into thin circles and cooked in oil for about two minutes per side.
"The frybread tradition goes back as far as I remember. There's not a whole lot of people with real good skill at making fry bread. You have to have a really good frybread maker, or the tacos are no good," said Gloria Spybuck, who runs the D.D. Etchieson Indian taco sale.
The frybread at D.D. Etchieson is made by Weynema Smith, a Cookson native and former teacher at the Cherokee Immersion School who has mastered the art of frybread.
"She's been making the frybread here for years," said Spybuck.
The frybread at the taco sale is made using milk and water.
"We add milk, and we'll mix it with water. Some use powdered milk, and some use buttermilk," said Spybuck.
She prefers using frybread for Indian tacos, especially with chili. Some Indian tacos also include pinto beans.
"Of course, we put lettuce, tomato, onion, and some people want cheese. Hot sauce, like salsa, and some want a dollop of sour cream," said Spybuck.
Tina Jenkins is a frybread aficionado who makes her own frybread. She likes Indian tacos, but prefers frybread as a dessert.
"I like frybread hot with honey. Plain is perfectly acceptable," she said. "I make my own, but my mom's is my favorite."
