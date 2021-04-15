For Natives, ancient wisdom shapes modern path

When Bryson Kainoa was 6 and his little sister 3, their parents took them on a memorable fishing trip.
The children were enjoying their day when a wave burst against the shore, spraying and frightening them. They turned and ran back toward land.
“Never turn your back on the ocean,” their mother screamed.
The children turned back toward the sea, halting in their tracks in fear, but obeying their mother. Moments later, their parents rescued them.
“I remember whimpering,” Kainoa said. “I was so frightened, thinking I was going to be swept out to sea and snatched away from my parents just because I had turned my back on the ocean.”
Kainoa gave Thursday’s keynote speech at the 48th annual Symposium on the American Indian, sponsored by the Center for Tribal Studies at Northeastern State University. This year’s Symposium is virtual because of COVID-19 concerns. It continues through Saturday, and people can still register and view remaining presentations online.
“Never turn your back on the ocean” is an example of ancient Hawaiian wisdom. It teaches people to always be aware of their surroundings and what is going on around them.
The anecdote illustrated three stories Kainoa told to demonstrate how contemporary people’s lives can be influenced by their heritage. Kainoa, a doctoral student, founded and directs a virtual Hawaiian language school, with an emphasis on culture and his avocation, cooking. He spoke from the living room of his New York apartment to listeners dispersed through the world, just as are his virtual students.
Growing up in Hawaii, he learned the importance of maintaining ancestral knowledge, as in the ocean story.
“For Native Hawaiians like myself, the ocean is our ancestor,” he said, saying it reminded him of his grandmother, now deceased. “For me, being with the ocean is like being with my grandmother. I am able to speak with her in the ocean and connect with her again. This is what it’s like to be Native Hawaiian and self-identified as an Indigenous person.”
Ancestral wisdom reveals itself in different ways at different times, and absorbing it can be as challenging as trying to drink the ocean, Kainoa said.
“Make ancestral knowledge and wisdom relevant In your own journey,” he said.
Kainoa’s next advice was about adapting and adopting. As a young person, his ambition was to attend a university in California and major in film development. But he couldn’t afford that, so he enrolled at the University of Hawaii. While there, he took Hawaiian language classes and eventually became an educator, teaching Hawaiian language and culture. He immersed himself in many programs, and by 2012, had become burned out, and realized he needed a change.
A great fan of watching “Chopped,” he decided to change direction drastically. He enrolled in the French Culinary Institute of New York City, packed his ukulele, and headed for the Big Apple. He completed his culinary course and got a restaurant job, but something happened on the way to becoming a Food Network star: He returned to his roots.
In his new environment he encountered people who spoke Hawaiian, and people who wanted to speak Hawaiian. He was barely making ends meet as a restaurant cook. So he started teaching Hawaiian lessons, for a fee. Eventually his instruction became free and online, and he established his school.
Adapting and adopting was the key to his evolution, he said. He finds that has been true for Indigenous leaders, and that has guided his own life.
“Adapting and adopting are very much different from appropriating and misappropriating,” he noted.
His third piece of advice: Start somewhere every day. Kainoa said he usually begins his day by playing a song on his ukulele and singing. Following that path, he began his keynote address by chanting in Hawaiian, seeking wisdom and guidance from his ancestors.
He credits his first Hawaiian language teacher with that lesson. He learned much from her, not knowing that when they parted, she was battling cancer and he would not see her again. Still, she started each day with some new endeavor.
So Kainoa tries to do the same.
“If it’s not the beginning, someone will direct you to where the beginning is. If it’s not the end, someone will show you the next step,” said Kainoa.
