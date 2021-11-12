Community members and families gathered in downtown Tahlequah Thursday morning to celebrate Veterans Day with the men and women who served.
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, a truce between Germany and the Allied nations came into effect, ending World War I. It wasn’t until a year later when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day.
A wreath-laying event was held on the Cherokee Square, outside of the Cherokee National History Museum, before the annual parade made its way down Muskogee Avenue. The Cherokee County Veterans Council held the ceremony, with attendees gathering around the Statue of Liberty replica. One by one, members of veterans organizations placed wreaths to honor fallen veterans at its base.
Lt. Col. Michael Hunt led the proceedings and said the council appreciates the service provided by every veteran.
“On behalf of the Cherokee County Veterans Council, thank you very much for coming and being a part of this today,” said Hunt.
Mayor Sue Catron read a proclamation from the city of Tahlequah, declaring Thursday as Veterans Appreciation Day.
“The city of Tahlequah is forever indebted to our veterans for their courage and service,” Catron said. “We are proud to recognize our veterans and extend our appreciation to those who have worn and who wear the uniforms of the U.S. Armed Forces.”
The posting of the colors was conducted by members of the Tahlequah High School JROTC program.
After the wreath-laying, members of veterans organizations and parade participants lined up their floats, while viewers lined up along Muskogee Avenue. People of all ages showed up to watch law enforcement entities, marching bands, veterans groups, local businesses, and nonprofits march down Muskogee Avenue.
There were more than 30 organizations in the parade, including such as the Tahlequah High School Orange Express Marching Band, Sequoyah High School Band, 5Cs Car Club, Cherokee Nation Color Guard, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, and many more.
The commemorations offered an opportunity to teach younger generations about the importance of showing appreciation.
Carson Younger, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served 2015-2019, attended the parade with his family. He said the Veterans Day parade has a big impact on young children who witness a whole community supporting and celebrating the men and woman in uniform.
“We have to understand that veterans are the reason we have the freedoms we have today. Veterans Day is more than just a day off of work,” said Younger.
This was the first formal parade in two years, after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many nonprofit groups – including veterans – from hosting events in 2020.
The grand marshal for this year’s parade was retired Army Master Sgt. Harold Ogden, who has 21 years of active service under his belt and was deployed five times.
“[Jackie Christie, Cherokee County Veterans Council secretary] is the center of the parade as far as organizing, and she deserves a lot of credit for it,” said Ogden.
The VFW Post 3707 Auxiliary served a free lunch to all veterans, and others were welcome to grab a bite for just $5 per person. Whole pies were sold, and there was a silent auction, all to benefit the veterans groups.
American Legion Post 135 also held a flag retirement ceremony Thursday evening, with over 200 flags put to rest. Kristene Sherbourne, American Legion Auxiliary 135 district vice president, said the flags were collected over the course of three years.
