For those not superstitious, black cats are celebrated every day

Oct. 27 is National Black Cat Day and, as luck would have it, many believe the gentle animal can bring more good than harm.
Black cats are often associated with witches, evil, and death. According to catit.com, a father and son were traveling in 1560 in England when a black cat crossed their path.
"They pelted the cat with rocks until the poor animal fled into the home of a woman who, at the time, was being accused of being a witch," catit.com said. "The next day, the father and son saw the woman who lived in the house. She was limping and bruised, so they assumed witches could turn into black cats at night to roam around unobserved."
This assumption was carried over into the U.S. by the first settlers during the Salem Witch Trials. Both women accused of witchcraft and black cats were persecuted and killed together.
Fortunately, black cats are viewed as part of the family nowadays. However, there are some felines who will be mistreated and feared, especially around Halloween.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals report that black cats fall victim to cruelty during the autumn holiday. The cats are either targeted, tortured, or killed.
Many animal shelters will hide adoptable black cats near Halloween time in order to keep the animal safe. Petsense Tahlequah said it's up to the rescue group's personal preference on whether black cats are up for adoption in October.
Tahlequah Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said people can adopt black cats year round at the shelter.
"Our partner, PAAS of Vinita/Pets for Life of Tahlequah spay, or neuter, or vaccinate all captured felines," Green said. "Adoptable felines are available for adoption at Petsense for $25. Barn or feral felines are adoptable at the city pound."
Many shelters urge pet owners to keep a close eye on their fur babies when they're outside.
Alexis Colvard, Humane Society of Cherokee County transport coordinator, said black cats are available for adoption all year. However, the process in adopting any animal from HSCC is strictly tedious to ensure the animal is brought into a safe home.
"We vet our applications very thoroughly no matter what day of the year it is," Colvard said. "If your application is not filled out completely, it's really not thought of and we move on to the next application. It is a tedious process to vet the applications; we ask for references; we ask for landlords; we ask for work history. If you don't have all of that filled out, we're not going to waste our time because you're not that serious about adopting."
Despite what many believed about the friendly feline 500 years ago, those who have had the privilege in bringing one home say they are the lucky ones.
"We'd never had a black cat before our mama cat had her first litter in May," said Nancy Combs Geiger. "We kept the black cat baby from that litter. His name is Sneezy and he is now the sweetest, most cuddly cat ever. I honestly think he's good luck."
Yula Flournoy said she was fostering a little of kittens where one was black.
"No one wanted her, and it was getting close to Halloween," Flournoy said. "So I was afraid someone might want her just to play a prank. That's how we ended up with Licorice."
Randy Gibson said it best: "if you own a black cat, you are exempt from the bad luck."
You can help
The Humane Society of Cherokee County is currently in need of fosters, adoptions, and donations. For more information about HSCC, visit www.humanecherokeecounty.org.
