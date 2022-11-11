Community members and families gathered in downtown Tahlequah Friday morning to celebrate Veterans Day with the men and women who served.
On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918, a truce between Germany and the Allied nations went into effect, ending World War I. It wasn't until a year later when President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed Nov. 11 as Armistice Day, now known as Veterans Day.
A wreath-laying event was held on the Cherokee Square, outside of the Cherokee National History Museum, before the annual parade. The Cherokee County Veterans Council hosted the ceremony, with attendees gathering around the Statue of Liberty replica. One by one, members of veterans organizations placed wreaths to honor fallen soldiers and sailors at its base.
Mayor Sue Catron read a proclamation from the city of Tahlequah, declaring Friday as Veterans Day.
"[I] urge all citizens to remember that the freedom we enjoy today isn't free, and serves as a monument to our fallen comrades and the generations of patriots who have served our country - past, present, and future," Catron said.
The posting of the colors was conducted by members of the Tahlequah High School JROTC program.
After the wreath-laying, members of veterans groups and parade participants lined up on their floats, while viewers lined up along Muskogee Avenue. People of all ages showed up to watch first responders, marching bands, veterans groups, local businesses, and nonprofits march down Muskogee Avenue.
Lt. Col. Michael Hunt led the proceedings, and said the council appreciates the service provided by every veteran.
More than 35 organizations participated in the parade, including such as the Tahlequah High School Orange Express Marching Band, Sequoyah High School Band, American Legion Post 50, the city of Tahlequah, Military Order Purple Heart, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3707, NEO 4X4, and many more.
The commemorations offered an opportunity to teach younger generations about the importance of showing appreciation.
Harley Chase Tinsley, a Navy corpsman who serviced for six years, participates in the parade every year with NEO 4X4. He said the Veterans Day parade is a great way to show how much the community loves the men and women in the armed forces.
"It warms my heart in this cold air. Children saluting the service of their past is a sight to see," he said.
Jessica Spear said the service members hold a special place in her heart, as several family members have served, and others will serve in the future.
"My cousin is about to [deploy] again and my grandpa was in World War II. My dad and my mom were in law enforcement and he was a fire chief, so I'm very passionate about our veterans," she said.
The grand marshal for this year's parade was Leon Halpain, president of CCVC and commander of the Tahlequah Veterans of Foreign War Chapter 31.
The VFW Post 3707 Auxiliary served a free lunch to all veterans, and others were welcome to grab a bite for just $5 per person.
