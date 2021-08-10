Family, seniority and personal preference all come into play when deciding how to schedule Tahlequah Police Department shifts, Police Chief Nate King says.
The TPD is divided into three shifts – Adam, Baker, and Charlie – and officers work around the clock to ensure city residents are safe 24/7.
King said officers in Adam shift work 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Baker shift officers work 2 to 10 p.m. Officers in Charlie shift work during the night from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Shift bid occurs once a year, and that gives each officer a chance to change shifts if they choose to.
“It’s the first week in August, and that takes effect the third Sunday in August. If we have a vacancy come up in the middle of the year, there may be some movement, but that would be one officer at a time,” said King.
The chief said several officers will remain on the same shifts once shift bid is up, and those are decided by seniority.
“There’s a seniority structure within supervisors and then within patrol as well. All of the lieutenants pick their shift first, and they have to pick separate shifts; we can’t have two lieutenants on the same shift,” he said.
King started out on Baker shift when he was a patrol officer for TPD, and while he enjoyed the work, he also had two young children at home.
“Baker shift really takes you away from your family because you have to work at 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Everybody is in bed when you get home, and they’re not home from school by the time you leave for work, and you don't get to see them that much,” he said.
King said Baker is the busiest shift, as far as calls for service.
“Adam shift comes on from 6 a.m. and they have some dead time early on, but not a lot. With Charlie shift, it starts to slow down around midnight, and by 2 p.m., there’s not a high call volume,” said King.
Officers in Adam and Charlie shifts conduct a number of building checks and pedestrian stops during their down time.
Lt. Brandon Vick has worked Adam shift for three months, and he said it allows him to spend more time with his family. He's also able to coach softball in the evenings.
Officer Cory Keele echoed Vick's sentiments, and said the hours for Adam shift work great for his family time.
“On a business side, I get to interact with [the] community in a community-policing aspect,” said Keele.
On some shifts during certain times, officers deal with more calls for shoplifting, while others see more motor vehicle crashes and domestic disputes.
Officer Robbie Bacon has worked Baker shift since 2018 because the hours accommodate his time with family. He said the majority of the calls he responds to every day are shoplifting reports at Walmart.
“It’s a big sacrifice for my family, but I am able to sleep at night and watch our baby, since [wife] Halie works night shift at OSU Medical School,” said Bacon. “And I'm working with a good group of men that work well together with good supervisors."
Another Baker shift officer, Mitchell Sellers, sees more incidents of shoplifting and theft while patrolling the streets during the afternoon and early evenings. Sellers said he'd like to work Charlie shift at some point to change up his routine.
Officer Brian Jordan has worked Charlie shift for seven years, and he said he sees more domestic disputes and traffic complaints with suspected intoxicated and reckless drivers.
“I’ve always preferred night shift because it’s easier to get around, due to less traffic and for the types of calls,” he said.
King said there is still one patrol officer position open, and that hire will put eight officers on each of the three shifts.
“One of the things I’m looking at doing this fall is creating a special shift, which would take one officer off each shift to be a three-officer unit,” said King. “It would be a special-emphasis unit that would not be on a set schedule, as they would float where they’re needed and where we’re having problems.”
TPD officers working Adam shift include: Lt. Vick, Sgt. Shawn Presley, Officer Gary Smith, Officer Bryan Swim, Keele, Officer Thomas Donnell, and Officer Steven Smith.
Baker shift officers include: Lt. Dexter Scott, Sgt. Justin Leatherwood, Officer Bronson McNiel, Officer Chase Reed, Officer Micheal Gray, Bacon, Sellers, and Officer Bo Smith.
Charlie shift officers are: Lt. Bryan Qualls, Sgt. Matt Frits, Officer Robert Jones, Jordan, Officer Michael Cates, Officer Jacob Robertson, Officer Lane Cobb, and Officer Raquel Reed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.