His years in the military and time working at car dealerships brought Ernest Shepherd to many places, but the born-and-raised Cherokee County resident couldn't stay too long away from home.
Shepherd served in the infantry of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War in 1969 and 1970 after being drafted. Although it was something he didn't have a particular desire for, as do many veterans called to fight for their country, his willingness to serve never faltered.
"When Uncle Sam calls, you better go," said Shepherd. "I didn't really want to go, but it was something that was called for me to do, so I went. If I had to do it over again, I would."
While in the Army, Shepherd learned the NATO phonetic alphabet and served as the RTO, radio transmitter operator, for his company in the Vietnam jungle. While in the military, he met a lot of people and made a few friends, but he remembers disliking all the gear he had to carry.
"I don't remember exactly what it weighted, but I packed my M16 and then I also packed up an M49 grenade launcher," he said. "I was a little guy. I think I weighed 149 pounds when I was over there."
At times, Shepherd said he wishes he would have stayed and retired from the Army, but life had different plans for him. He said many of the Vietnam War veterans were "mistreated" when they returned to the States, but mentioned that it wasn't his idea to go there in the first place.
After exiting the military, Shepherd went to tech school in Okmulgee before moving to different places like Kansas and Texas. After working for a couple of years in Arlington, Texas, at a Chevrolet dealership, he received a call from his brother-in-law, who said there was a job opening in Tahlequah, so he packed up and moved back home. He went on to work for Greenhaw-Eddings Ford for 35 years and Stuteville Ford for two years.
Married with two children, four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, Shepherd is now retired and enjoying life.
"I enjoy retirement," he said. "I can get up when I want to and I can do what I want to, until the wife tells me different."
Born and raised in the Pumpkin Hollow area near the Illinois River, Shepherd has spent much time in the outdoors.
"I used to do a lot of hunting and fishing, but I don't get around like I used to," said Shepherd. "I did a lot of deer hunting and went to Colorado twice on a couple of hunts. Then I fished a lot here at Lake Tenkiller and on the Illinois River."
On 80 percent disability, he likes the fact that his medical needs are taken care of at the VA hospital in Muskogee. However, he said the country could step up its care of all veterans, such as getting them off the streets and into housing.
"I think we need to do a way better job taking care of our vets, because there's a bunch of them that are homeless now and there's a lot of them on that PTSD that are committing suicide," he said. "They went over there and they served for their country."
These days, Shepherd enjoys taking care of his house near Grand View, mowing the grass, and looking after family. He also stops by a casino every now and then, but said he doesn't make a habit out of it.
"I enjoy life," he said. "I enjoy my family and friends. I've got a quite a few friends around Tahlequah. They come over and I've got a little man cave. We go out and shoot pool once in a while and sit around watching TV or football games. I enjoy Tahlequah. I wouldn't trade it for any place."
Albeit his health has put a pause on his outdoor pursuits, he still prides himself on taking care of the family. Monday, he actually traveled to Muskogee to be with his granddaughter while she goes to court after someone broke into her vehicle.
"Family comes first," said Shepherd.
