The amount of forage produced in pastures changes from year to year due to precipitation and fluctuations in temperature. Hot and dry years tend to yield less forage production than wet and temperate years.
Frequently, the seasonal changes in forage production are not considered in grazing management and the herd size is kept constant, rather than adjusted to match forage production for a given year. Consequently, pastures tend to be overgrazed in hot and dry years and undergrazed during wet and temperate years.
In a hot and dry year, when forage growth is lower, forage crops will be grazed more closely to the ground, which will decrease the amount of sugars and nutrients that are able to be stored for pasture regrowth in subsequent years. With lower forage growth and an unmanaged stocking rate, a pasture can be considered overstocked. Overstocked pastures will decrease animal gain and forage production, which is why it is crucial to adjust your herd as necessary.
Even though the worst consequences to pastures occur when overstocking has occurred, understocking can also bear negative effects. In a wet and temperate year when forage growth is greater, a pasture can be considered understocked. When a pasture is understocked it is undergrazed which can allow excess forage to mature, resulting in low forage quality, livestock consumption, and animal gains. Mature forages tend to cease leaf growth and invest energy into seed production rather than storing that energy for subsequent years growth. Additionally, undergrazed pasture may need to be burned (an added cost) early in the next season to allow sunlight to penetrate the canopy and stimulate new shoot growth.
It is essential to match the correct herd size and grazing time with pasture production every year to maintain long-term pasture productivity and profitable animal production. Forage production can be measured, estimated or simply guessed from experience. Forages can be accurately measured by clipping and weighing which can be labor intensive and time consuming, or they can be accurately estimated by using a grazing stick.
A grazing stick appears to be a simple yard stick, but it is a complete measuring system. Grazing sticks vary from state to state to accommodate guidelines according to the region. However, most grazing sticks have the same features, such as a ruler for measuring forage height and canopy cover, conversion tables, formulas and grazing guidelines for quick pasture management decisions. Although different grazing stick models look alike, it is recommended that a producer uses the grazing stick developed for his/her own state, because the forage estimates presented in the tables may be region dependent.
For information on the usage of a grazing stick or how to acquire one, contact the Cherokee County OSU Extension Office at 918-456-6163 or refer to OSU publication PSS-2594.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
