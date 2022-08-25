Forbes: CN ranks in top 10 for best in-state employer

The Cherokee Nation gave its workforce a big “wado” on Thursday, thanking employees for their hard work and a recent award win.
The Cherokee Nation was ranked No. 10 Best-in-State Employer in Oklahoma for the government services industry by Forbes.
The announcement was made during an employee appreciation event Aug. 25, followed by a speech from Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.
“So much of what we do — really, all of what we do in terms of serving our fellow Cherokees, making sure we raise standards of living for people across our reservation, making sure we even reach out beyond our reservations sometimes that means across the state, sometimes it means around the world — doing all of that takes a workforce and we have a world-class workforce,” said Hoskin.
Hoskin thanked his employees.
“I am so proud of the men and women who work for the Cherokee Nation and get up every day, do their level best to serve the people and then get up the next day and do it again,” said Hoskin.
He talked about several recent accomplishments of the Cherokee Nation, including investments into community facilities, health care facilities, housing improvements, and $750 million in direct assistance to Cherokees in need during some of the most difficult times the tribe has faced.
“There is so much that we are doing for the Cherokee people, but we're really doing it because that's what the Cherokee people have asked us to do,” said Hoskin. “It's one thing for leaders to listen, but putting those ideas that come to the people into action is the work of this workforce.”
In a press release from Aug. 25, CN stated that Oklahoma results were based on evaluations from direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employees were also asked to evaluate other employers in their respective industries and state that stood out either positively or negatively.
Many CN employees attended and enjoyed snow cones at the employee appreciation event. Tribal Registrar Derrick Vann said he feels great about the win.
“I feel like we’re very fortunate to work with the tribe,” said Vann.
Kamisha Daniels, who works in the CN Government Relations department, agreed with Vann and said she appreciates the leadership of the chief, deputy chief and Tribal Council.
“I’m grateful to work not only under them, but for the people,” said Daniels.
