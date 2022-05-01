FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas – Arvest Bank has announced it has been included on Forbes magazine’s list of “Best Employers for Diversity 2022.”
Consideration for the list was based on four criteria: direct and indirect recommendations, diversity among top executives and board members, and a set of diversity engagement indicators. More than 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify those recognized.
“To be selected as part of this group is a true honor and we are very appreciative,” said Latricia Hill-Chandler, Arvest diversity, equity and inclusion officer. “We believe it is a direct reflection of our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and our associates’ willingness and ability to value the uniqueness of everyone.”
Forbes produced the “Best Employers for Diversity 2022” list in collaboration with Statista, its market research partner. The full list and an accompanying article can be found on the Forbes website.
The Forbes honor comes at a time when Arvest is highlighting its series of diversity, equity and inclusion-themed debit cards as part of its observation of Celebrate Diversity Month.
The set of 15 cards was conceived and designed in part by Arvest’s Associate Impact Groups, which promote diversity, equity and inclusion throughout Arvest and the more than 110 communities it serves. The groups are designed to provide bank associates an avenue to collectively share perspectives, ideas and solutions that enhance the associate and customer experience.
Arvest’s eight Associate Impact Groups are voluntary, associate-led and aligned with underrepresented demographics of associates and customers. The themed debit cards acknowledge and honor individuals with disabilities, the LGBTQIA+ community, veterans, Black and African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanic and Latinx communities, Asian and Pacific Islanders, and women.
The cards also represent Arvest’s efforts to intentionally integrate diversity, equity and inclusion as part of the bank’s ongoing transformation in terms of its people, processes and technology.
“We want to mirror the communities we serve and these cards help us achieve that goal,” Hill-Chandler said. “Arvest strives to intentionally create an environment where all people – our customers, associates and the public at large – are respected and feel valued.”
