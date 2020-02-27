With the review of the city's financial records completed, Mayor Sue Catron said efforts are underway to ensure such errors won't occur in the future.
LaDonna Sinning, Arledge & Associates partner, presented the Tahlequah City Council during a Feb. 18 meeting with findings of its investigative audit. Sinning said that while the presentation wasn't a standard financial audit, there were a number of errors in their findings.
According to the fraud examination report, the Arledge & Associates, P.C. team found improper journal entries, missing documentation, and other concerns with financial accounting records. A purchasing card was used to buy gift cards, expenditures were incorrectly posted to accounts, and employees failed to provide receipts for hotel expenses paid with purchasing cards.
"Purchasing card expenditures related to stormwater events were incorrectly posted to the stormwater penalties account on the general ledger, resulting in an understatement of both penalty revenue and stormwater expenses on the city's financial reports," the report said.
According to the internal accounting review, the cash allocation report in June 2019 reflected an overdraft of more than $4.4 million for the 2013 bond fund.
"This was acknowledged to be an error. This amount reflected the total of bond projects paid from July 2017 through June 2019, rather than cash in bank," the report said.
The fraud examination team found the cash allocation report reflected an overdraft of over $460,000 for accounts receivable, and those accounts should not have been included in the report.
Catron said the cash allocation report is designed to let management know how much of the cash on hand and in the bank belong to each fund.
"When accounts receivable is a part of the allocation process, whether that number is positive or negative, it distorts how much cash is available to the various funds. If the negative accounts receivable balance had not been included in the allocation, the amounts allocated to the General Fund would have been higher," said Catron. "Some other funds that have accounts receivable may have also been higher. The Capital Improvement Fund does not have receivables, so it would not have been impacted."
In August, the City Council agreed to hire Arledge & Associates to conduct a forensic review and analyze financial records for fiscal year 2019-2020. Former City Finance Director Marcie Gilliam was hired for contract services, as well.
Catron said the council and management had previously been provided with misleading and inaccurate financial reports.
"We are taking steps within our systems to address the concerns that were raised by Arledge & Associates - particularly as it relates to purchasing cards and to oversight of journal entries that were made," said Catron.
Another finding pertained to entries that were posted and then removed.
"Journal entries were posted that effectively removed both revenue and expenses from the city's financial report. In some instances, the receipts and/or expenses were correctly posted originally and then removed from the books using journal entries and understating both revenues and expenses," the report said.
Arledge & Associates concluded there were significant questionable accounting practices. The auditors provided city officials with several recommendations, and Catron said some of those have already been made.
"Supervisory approval of all journal entries is now required, and trustee bank statements are being reconciled monthly," said the mayor.
Catron cited proposed changes to make purchasing card and purchasing polices to be submitted to the council for approval. Another suggestion was to change a software setting, requiring secondary approval to post entries to revenue accounts.
"Work is underway to develop procedures recommended related to recurring journal entries and employee terminations. We are working with our software vendor to identify settings that may be available to control postings of certain transactions to specific account types," said Catron.
The mayor said the significant errors within the accounting system caused a setback, but she hopes the findings will make a difference in the long run.
"However, finding errors and fixing them is a lot better than not finding them. We have been working very hard to correct our records. We hope these efforts will provide enough assurance to our auditors that we might be able to have a clean audit for June 30, 2019," said Catron.
With the report completed, Crawford and Associates has started working on the compilation, meaning auditors will pool all the reports for various city entities into one. At last, that combined report is the subject of the audit.
"Crawford and Associates has already started working on the compilation of our records for the June 30, 2019, financial reports. Arledge and Associates has also indicated they will begin preparatory work for the audit," said Catron. "Hopefully both firms will be able to complete their work quickly, and hopefully no more major errors will be found.
