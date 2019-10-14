Katie Thomas recently moved to Tahlequah to teach communications at Northeastern State University. The Lynchburg, Virginia, native also coaches the NSU Forensics Team.
"I have worked for a Christian university for the past five years as a practicum and internship coordinator, as well as a volunteer coach for their forensics - speech and debate - team," said Thomas, 32. "I have also worked as a professional actor both in film and theater."
With an undergraduate degree in theater performance and government, Thomas ended up following in her parents' footsteps.
"Both of my parents are college professors. My dad teaches graduate counseling students, and my mom teaches undergraduate communication. My mom is also a forensics coach," she said.
Thomas said she fell in love with working with undergraduate students while she was assisting as a coach for a college forensics team.
"This age group is at the precipice of adulthood and they are actively pursuing the things they are passionate about," said Thomas. "I enjoyed my time coaching so much that I went back to school to get an MA [Master of Arts] in communication, with the intent of becoming a college educator."
Her favorite part about teaching is watching students "get it."
"The moment they connect with an idea or concept and can see how that concept relates to their life is magical," said Thomas. "For my purpose, that moment often involves the students realizing the way they interact with the world and those around them tells the story of who they are."
She said that, as someone who cares about her students, it's hard to watch students struggle in class or with an assignment. Encouragement from family is important to college students' successes, Thomas believes.
"They are making a big change, and it can be so easy to feel like they are failing when really, they just need a reminder that they can do this," she said.
Thomas would encourage those passionate about people and their subject matter to go into the education field.
"We need more teachers who are excited about their students and excited to teach," she said
Thomas thinks it's important for teachers to find balance in their lives, as well as to be prepared to bump into students outside of class.
"It's so easy to work all day and then go home and spend every free moment grading or prepping that you neglect your own needs. Self-care is key," she said. "I wish someone had told me to never leave my house in my pajamas. You may run into your students in the store at 9 p.m. when you're in your pajamas, and they want you to tell them what's due for the next class."
Among her awards, Thomas placed first in Graduate Performance in a 2018 university research week. She was named the 2015 Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces Volunteer of the Year in Lynchburg, Virginia, and earned Best Acting in the 2017 Lynchburg 48 Hour Film Project.
Organizations Thomas is involved with include: Daughters of the American Revolution, Pi Kappa Delta, and American Forensics Association. She lists acting and reading as hobbies, along with travel and spontaneous adventures.
"I have a list of countries to visit and trips I want to take. I haven't made the dent in that list that I would like to have," said Thomas.
