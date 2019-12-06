Former City Administrator Ed Carr announced his intention to sue the city of Tahlequah for several purported violations.
According to a Notice of Claim, submitted by attorney Carrie Luelling of Clue Law Firm in Tulsa and dated Oct. 16, Carr plans to file suit against Mayor Sue Catron; City Councilors Bree Long, Dower Combs, Stephen Highers, and Trae Ratliff; and the city itself.
The claim document indicates Carr is seeking compensation for violations of the Open Meetings Act, breach of employment contract, defamation, intentional age discrimination, and harassment/hostile work environment.
According to the notice, Catron and City Council violated the Open Meetings Act during a June 7 special City Council meeting. Carr claims Catron insisted on discussion regarding the budget during an executive session.
"During the executive session, [Ward 1] Councilor Bree Long called prior [Ward 4] City Councilor Josh Bliss to ask a question about the past budget. Mr. Carr told City Attorney Grant Lloyd that was not legal," the notice said. "Mr. Lloyd told Mr. Carr 'as long as no one can hear Ms. Long [on the telephone] it would be OK.'"
According to the notice, Catron continued to talk about trimming the budget, and mentioned the possibility of "forced layoffs." Carr informed the mayor that such action wouldn't be appropriate for union employees. Catron said she was talking about employees.
The mayor asked [Former City Financial Director Danya] Curtis, Carr, and Human Resource Director M'Lynn Pape to leave the room. Carr reminded Catron and Lloyd that he was the chief negotiator in union negotiations, and Catron said "you may leave."
Curtis and Carr both filed a written notice of the violation with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, which was a matter of public record and was reported by the Daily Press.
Carr is seeking compensation for his attorney fees for pursuing that matter.
District Attorney Jack Thorp sent a letter dated Dec. 5 to the Daily Press regarding his office's conclusion into the Open Meeting Act violation. The letter, addressed to Catron, said there was lack of evidence to substantiate the allegations, and the investigation into the matter was closed.
According to the notice, Carr's employment contract requires that the city pays a severance of six months of his current salary at the time of termination, unless he was terminated for legal cause.
"Mayor Catron alleged Mr. Carr was terminated 'for cause,' but the termination letter fails to list any specificity as to the allegations or identify which, if any, provision of his employment contract he violated," the Notice of Claim stated. "The city failed to pay the required severance and failed to pay Mr. Carr for the vacation leave he had accused at the time of his termination."
As for defamation, the notice indicated an article in the Daily Press detailing Carr's termination - including allegations from Catron's termination letter and direct statements from the mayor - has made it difficult for Carr to secure future employment. He is seeking compensation and a "retraction" of false statements made to the newspaper by city officials.
According to the notice, Carr was subjected to intentional age discrimination during his employment.
He claims he was also subjected to hostile work environment when there were verbal attacks from councilors Josh Bliss and Bree Long. According to the notice, Carr received threats from Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King that his top priority was "to have [Carr] terminated" because he wanted his job. Carr claims that councilors repeated comments that he "made too much money."
Catron declined to make a statement due to it being ongoing legal matter.
