A legal representative for former City Administrator Ed Carr filed a petition to sue the city of Tahlequah for purported violations.
According to the petition, submitted by attorney Carrie Luelling of Clue Law Firm in Tulsa and dated Dec. 3, Carr is suing Mayor Sue Catron; City Councilors Bree Long, Dower Combs, Stephen Highers, and Trae Ratliff; and the city itself.
The document indicates Carr is seeking compensation for violations of the Open Meetings Act, breach of employment contract, defamation, intentional age discrimination, and harassment/hostile work environment.
Carr claims Catron and the City Council violated the Open Meetings Act during a June 7, 2019, special meeting. Carr says Catron insisted on discussion regarding the budget during an executive session.
"During the executive session, [Ward 1] Councilor Bree Long called prior [Ward 4] City Councilor Josh Bliss to ask a question about the past budget. Mr. Carr told City Attorney Grant Lloyd that was not legal," the petition said. "Mr. Lloyd told Mr. Carr, 'As long as no one can hear Ms. Long [on the telephone], it would be OK.'"
Carr said Long was about 10 or 15 feet away from the table and her conversation was audible. Carr reminded Catron of the OMA requirement. The mayor then asked former City Financial Director Danya Curtis, Carr, and Human Resource Director M'Lynn Pape to leave the room.
Curtis and Carr both filed a written notice of the violation with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, which was a matter of public record and was reported by the Daily Press. Carr is seeking compensation for his attorney fees for pursuing that matter.
District Attorney Jack Thorp sent a letter to the Daily Press regarding his office's conclusion into the OMA violation. The letter, addressed to Catron, said there was lack of evidence to substantiate the allegations, and the investigation into the matter was closed.
According to the petition, Carr's employment contract requires that the city pay a severance of six months of his current salary at the time of termination, unless he was fired for legal cause.
"Mayor Catron alleged in her termination letter [Carr] was terminated 'for cause,' but the termination letter fails to list any specificity as to the allegations or identify which, if any, provision of his employment contract he violated," the petition stated. "The city failed to pay the required severance and failed to pay [Carr] for the vacation leave he had accrued at the time of his termination."
As for defamation, the petition indicated an article in the Daily Press detailing Carr's termination – including allegations from Catron's termination letter and direct statements from the mayor – has made it difficult for Carr to secure future employment. Carr claims he was forced to move from his residence in Tahlequah due to the “disgrace and fear of retaliation.”
“[Carr] has been exposed to public hatred, contempt and disgrace; suffered a loss of wages, loss of earning and benefits, future wages, and other injuries and damages, and continues to suffer loss of wages, earnings, future earnings, and other damages in an amount in excess of $10,000,” the petition said.
