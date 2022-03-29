Former coach set for molestation trial

A former Northeastern State University football coach and Mayes County teacher charged with six counts of lewd molestation is headed for trial.
Former Salina Middle School teacher John Q. Horner was arrested in 2020 after authorities and school officials investigated reports of inappropriate behavior.
Court records show Horner pleaded not guilty and filed a motion to quash, claiming prosecutors failed to produce sufficient evidence.
Horner appeared in court Feb. 18 with his attorney, Allen Smallwood, and the court reviewed his motion to toss evidence and dismiss. The court denied that motion, saying sufficient evidence existed to proceed.
The defense announced that three of the six counts involved alleged victims that are tribal members, and that prosecutors would file amended information by March 1. Online access to further information is currently available.
“At defendant’s request, court also sets case on Sept. 19, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for jury trial,” court documents read.
At least 11 girls were interviewed, and eight of them said Horner had touched them inappropriately and made lewd comments.
Horner coached football at NSU starting in 2003 and resigned in 2007 for personal reasons.
He is scheduled for a felony jury sounding docket at Mayes County Courthouse, July 25 at 1:30 p.m. He is free on bond.
