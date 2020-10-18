Former councilor seeks UKB secretary post

Former Tahlequah District Representative Teresa Hair has announced she is seeking the seat of United Keetoowah Band tribal secretary.
Hair is originally from the Kenwood reservation in Delaware County, where she was raised, and she now lives in the Briggs area. She is the mother of three children, Trista, Hunter and Harper. Her parents are Cindy and the late James Hair, who are both full-blood, fluent-speaking Keetoowah/Cherokee, and Hair is the middle child of five daughters.
Hair served on the UKB council in January 2017 to January 2019. She believes that while serving in that capacity, she has seen and knows first-hand the changes that need to be made for the tribe to prosper and move forward. Along with her experience, Hair is working toward a degree in criminal justice with a minor in political science from Northeastern State University.
Hair’s earliest job experience consists of working for the tribe when the Keetoowah Casino was known for paper bingo. She worked as an attendant in the concession stand. From there, she was hired as an administrative assistant to the director of Education Services, just as the program was being built up. It was then that Hair knew she always wanted to be in a position that better served UKB tribal members.
Hair’s platform during this campaign has been "preserving the identity of the UKB. She believes that without the language, culture, heritage and traditions, the UKB lose its existence and have nothing. Hair said she plans to work to build the identity of the tribe by rebuilding the trust of the Keetoowah people. She also plans to reorganize the office of the Enrollment Department, where important documents and information are stored. She also plans to update the enrollment system to make the processes easier for new or existing tribal members. Hair said she will network with the tribal court system, as well as the BIA, to improve the steps to become an exclusive Keetoowah member and to eliminate unnecessary barriers.
Hair believes it’s important to stay involved and informed in current events on a local, state and national level, as well as in Indian Country. With that in mind, she is involved in the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless, where she and her family make sandwiches for the homeless once to a few times a month. Hair is also an active member of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of Oklahoma; that group holds activities for the area communities on Indigenous Peoples' Day and when needed. Hair has also been a member of the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma.
"The tribe is in a pivotal position right now and by voting in the right people to the UKB administration and Council, the tribe will not only prosper, but thrive beyond any expectations of leaders before," Hair said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.