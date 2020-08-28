Although he is insulin-dependent and has survived leukemia, Stilwell resident Landon Bunch, 44, did not take COVID-19 seriously.
"I'm kind of a government conspiracy guy. I thought it might be something to get people scared; I looked at it as some way to gain control of people," said Bunch. "I had absolutely no fear."
After fighting leukemia in 2013, Bunch had issues with his lungs. In October 2019, doctors discovered he had copper in his lungs due to chemotherapy. In what was supposed to be a routine surgery, he ended up having 12 pieces of his lungs removed.
"I was on antifungals and post-leukemia medications. I am considered high risk, and even with that COVID didn't phase me," he said. "There wasn't a bigger doubter than me."
Bunch used to make fun of people and mock COVID-19, even posting memes on Facebook about it.
Then, the coronavirus attacked his family. His mother, who is also diabetic, tested positive for COVID-19 and was in Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital for three days.
"Mom gave it to dad and it went on down the line," said Bunch. "Once she got it, we quarantined and told everybody to stay away."
After his dad tested positive, Bunch offered to let him stay at his house, still not realizing risks to himself.
"He came to stay and had his mask on. I told him to take it off, that we weren't going to live that way for two weeks," he said. "Two to three days later, I started getting fevers. They were 103 degree fevers."
Bunch reached a day where he struggled to breathe. He was taken to Hastings and immediately they did tests and scans on him.
"The doctor said I was one of the worst cases he'd seen. I was in ICU at Hastings for three days," said Bunch.
After evaluations, he was sent to the ICU at OSU Medical Center.
"I had an episode that completely dropped my oxygen," said Bunch. "They about lost me."
After four days of being in ICU and then more time in recovery, Bunch was sent home. He was home for two days when the pneumonia worsened. That took him back to Hastings, and then quickly to St. Francis Hospital.
As of Friday, Bunch has been in the hospital for 25 days and is currently in a "COVID room."
"I've never been in solitary confinement, but that's what it's like. I get about 45 minutes of people a day, and those are nurses and doctors. I can't have visitors," said Bunch. "The nurses have to suit up to come in here."
Along with lung issues, Bunch's legs swelled so much that they got blisters, which popped. After treatment for the swelling, he said he urinated 82 pounds in two days.
Bunch said that the mental aspect is the worst part.
"You're struggling and sick, but here by yourself," he said. "Things go through your mind."
He said he has a window in his room he can see into the hallway, but people often look at him while passing, so the curtain is usually closed. Sometimes, though, he will have it open.
"An alarm will go off - a code blue - and they'll go into a room and a couple of hours later wheel someone out," said Bunch. "If I have any tests, they do it at night. If they take me out of this room, they have an armed guard to keep others away. I'm almost like a leper."
Bunch said he used to be a social and healthy guy who worked out, played basketball and never smoked.
"I went from going all the time to just stopping to be in this room alone," he said. "I think I'm the toughest guy out there, but this proved I'm not. This is the scariest thing in the world to me."
While he's optimistic, and his X-rays Friday afternoon showed improvement, Bunch still has double pneumonia and difficulty breathing. He hopes he doesn't have permanent damage to his lungs after recovery and doesn't have to be on oxygen the rest of his life.
"Man, I was wrong. It ain't no joke. It's serious stuff," said Bunch.
Bunch's dad recovered after about five days, but he worries about others in the community.
"I don't regret taking care of him. I'd do it again in a heartbeat, but I would be safer about it," said Bunch, a fullblood Keetoowah. "I don't want to see my people suffer. It's killing our people. Once our elders get it, they last a few days; they can't fight it."
Bunch hopes his story helps people realize how serious this coronavirus is, so they take precautions.
"Honor the guidelines. Respect other people's space. Wear a mask around other people - if not for you, do it for them," he said. "People don't need to live in fear, but they need to live with respect. We need more love in the world."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.