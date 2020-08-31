A former Tahlequah street commissioner said he’s in favor of some of the proposed city charter changes, but not all.
One proposal that’s set to go on the ballot in November is the appointment of the street commissioner, rather than maintain it as an elected position.
Former Tahlequah Street Commission Mike Corn said he is 100 percent in favor of a recall provision and to add additional councilors. However, he’s against appointing any positions that are now elected.
“I do not want to give up a vote on anything I currently have a vote on,” Corn said. “I also feel that when I am asked to give up a vote, I am being told that I am not smart enough to decide on that vote, and a select group of people are the only ones smart enough to do so.”
Corn, who said he’s been in meetings with Mayor Sue Catron in regard to finishing out Wayne Ryals’ term, said he believes the city treasurer and street commissioner need to be independent and answerable to the public.
“The voters have always elected a qualified person — one with experience and knowledge — in both of those positions, and I believe they are smart enough to continue to do so," he said.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he’s been told by the mayor and city councilors that some refer to these elections as a "popularity contest."
“As a citizen and an elected official, I find that insulting to use as the reasoning behind appointed versus elected positions,” King said. “We, the people, have been entrusted with the voting process. If we are smart enough to elect our governor, congressmen, and senators, we are smart enough to elect those positions laid out in the charter.”
Corn said he knows firsthand how much he valued input from the public, and how the department is run.
“If that position is appointed and someone on the council or in administration has a personal conflict with him or her, they can advocate to replace them, even if that person is doing the job in a way that the public agrees with,” he said. “When you give up one of these votes, you are putting your power to choose in the hands of a few people and taking that power away from the voters.”
Ward 2 City Councilor Dower Combs said the City Charter Review Committee plans to have a discussion in regard to councilors' pay sometime before the filing date in December. He said they have a gap in between the November election and the filing date for potential candidates to make more recommendations.
“I would actually like to see some of the cuts in those councilors; if we’re adding four, I wouldn’t be opposed to cutting the councilors' pay in half,” Combs said. “It’s municipal now, but give that to the new ones coming in because they do need some kind of pay to come in. The committee will have more discussions and bring recommendations to the council before December.”
The Daily Press asked readers on its website if they approve of the proposed changes to Tahlequah’s city charter. Thirty-five percent of respondents agreed with none of the proposed changes. Twenty-four percent agreed with some of the proposed changes, while 20 percent agreed with all of the proposed changes. Ten percent agreed with some of the changes and 9 percent didn’t know enough about it to make a judgment.
Learn more
For more information or to voice concerns, email Peggy Glenn, charter revision committee chair, at peggy.glenn@aol.com.
