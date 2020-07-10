Former District Attorney Jerry Moore was appointed and sworn in as new Cherokee County special district judge last week.
"To be appointed is an honor. I think at this point in my career and my life, I have enough experience in the courtroom that I can do this job," Moore said. "I've always considered it to be a huge job, and I don't think just anyone can do it. It's a lot, and I wouldn't have been ready 20 years ago."
The office of special district judge covers Cherokee, Adair, Muskogee, Wagoner, and Sequoyah counties. For the past 24 years, the special district judge office was held by Sandy Crosslin, who retired in April.
Moore has lived his entire life in Northeastern Oklahoma and has, for the past 29 years, been a resident of Tahlequah. He and his wife, Tina, who works at the office of District Attorney Jack Thorp, have five children.
Moore graduated from Bartlesville Sooner High School in 1979, and attended Oklahoma Wesleyan University at Bartlesville, and graduated cum laude with a bachelor of science degree in history and political science, and a minor in physical education.
During college, Moore was approached by his basketball coach and told that law would be something he was fit to do.
"He told me that because I had good grades and a competitive attitude, that would be something I'd excel at, and he actually helped me get ready for the [Law School Admission Test]," Moore said. "I didn't have a great desire because I started out as an education major. I did some student teaching and decided I didn't want do that."
Moore obtained his juris doctorate at the University of Oklahoma. Upon graduation, Moore was in private practice with Baker and Baker for four years. While in private practice, Moore served the Cherokee County Bar Association as vice president and president.
In January 1995, he accepted an appointment as assistant district attorney for Dianne Barker-Harrold, a job he held for 10-1/2 years. Moore was elected to District 27 district attorney in 2006, and served one four-year term.
Moore taught at Northeastern State University as an adjunct professor, and has been recognized for his services as an instructor for the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training. He has also worked as an instructor in Continuing Legal Education for the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association.
The judge owned his own practice, Jerry S. Moore Law, for 9-1/2 years.
"I owned a building with another attorney and we shared staff. We had two separate legal entities that operated out of the building, and now I won't be practicing law anymore," Moore said.
Moore approached District Judge Doug Kirkley in February and informed him he was interested in the position. He was told he was being appointed in May, and was sworn in by Kirkley on June 30.
"I'm thankful Judge Kirkley had confidence to give me the opportunity, and I'm happy to work with a group of great people," Moore said. "That is what is attractive about the job more than anything: getting to work with someone like [Kirkley]."
