Marla and Bob Saeger have a long history with the historic Dwight Mission property in Sequoyah County, and both were happy to see it recently acquired by the Cherokee Nation.
Bob was around 12 years old when he was first taken to see the property, when it was still being used by Dwight Presbyterian Mission Inc. for camp and conference activities. He would go out to help a member of his church, who was also a carpenter, and provide maintenance and fix the place up. After his seventh-grade year, his mother, Mary Jane, suggested he go to summer camp there.
"So I did, and I went there as a camper as long as I was eligible - through my junior high and high school years," Bob said. "After that, I got involved in being a councilor there. Then I was asked to co-direct the camp at one point with a minister."
For around 20 years Bob served in some capacity at Dwight Mission, once living there for the summer while he worked as a lifeguard. It was there he also met this wife, Marla, in April 1977.
"Then we actually got married there in May of 1982," said Marla, who is president of Tahlequah Farmers' Market. "So it's still a special place for us."
While a fellow with the Presbyterian Church, Bob worked with the Christian education director. She knew he had some art talent, so he was asked to design a logo for the camp. It was used for T-shirts and on the camp's letterheads. The design was then transformed into a stained glass window that sits in the cafeteria today.
"The stained glass window - excuse the pun - just shattered my little drawing," Bob said. "It's beautiful. The logo symbolizes my view of Christianity in this world: bringing in nature, wisdom, enlightenment, and the Word. If we leave out nature, we make a big mistake."
Dwight Mission was originally established in 1820 near Russellville, Arkansas, and was relocated in 1829 to Sequoyah County following the forced removal of Cherokees from Arkansas into Indian Territory. From 1830 to 1948, it served as a school and ministry for Native American students. In June, the property was returned to the Cherokee Nation, which purchased 86-acre parcel of land along with an additional 120 acres acquired by the mission over the years.
"It is an important part of the Sequoyah County community and has historical and cultural significance for the Cherokee people," Cherokee Nation District 5 Tribal Councilor E.O. Smith said at the time of the purchase.
"I know we will continue to work together to preserve the legacy of this community treasure and identity a promising plan for its future."
According to the tribe, Dwight Mission is being assessed for future use by Cherokee National Businesses, and officials hope to ensure public access. The Saegers haven't been as involved with Dwight Mission in recent years, but they're happy to see the tribe take ownership of it.
"The whole point of the place was kind of weird when you think about how the white people wanted to separate the Indian people from each other and make them more like what they wanted them to be," Bob said. "I feel pretty good about it being here in the Cherokee Nation. I feel like it's as good of a place as any to be, here with the tribe and how they govern and allocate resources."
Bob and Marla said they hope the tribe will do renovations and turn the property into something educational and sustainable. Overall, the couple just want to see it still in use, as they have many memories from there.
"It's near and dear to us, because of what it was to us at that time," Bob said.
