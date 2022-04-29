Former FBI senior executive launches bid for U.S. Senate

TULSA – Dennis Baker, a Democrat, released his campaign announcement for U.S. Senate. He is running for the U.S. Senate position currently held by James Lankford.
Baker has promised to fight for "real" Oklahoma where the things that matter are issues like being able to pay bills or securing the future for Oklahoma's children.
"I believe that our country is more important than any political ideology,” said Baker.
Baker is an attorney and law enforcement professional who was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Sapulpa and Okmulgee. He earned his bachelor’s degree and his law degree at the University of Tulsa. Baker was the Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis FBI Office. He worked for Sandia National Laboratories providing security oversite for our nation’s nuclear arsenal.
Baker said that the middle class is being weeded back and that children are not having the same opportunities as previous generations. No matter how hard they work, younger Americans are in a trajectory to be worse off ecnomically than their parents. Baker challenged Republicans to stop criticizing from the sidelines and help map out solutions. He urged Republicans to stop competing with one another over who has the best “big-lie platform.”
“I believe Oklahomans deserve the opportunity to hold a job that pays a living wage so we can afford our own home. I believe we should be able to send our children to a good public school and to an affordable college. We should be able to go to the doctor when we’re sick and not worry that we won’t be able to pay the bill,” said Baker.
Baker is one of several Democrats vying for the U.S. Senate position.
The full text of Baker’s announcement is available at www.dennislbaker.com.
