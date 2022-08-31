Former HIC director and friend take honors at Texas quilt show

A local woman and her friend won fourth out of 100 entries on a quilt that took them 300-500 hours to complete.
Pam Moore, the first executive director for Help In Crisis, and Charlotte Winston, entered in the Two-Person Artisan Pieced Division of the North Texas Quilt Festival. Winston hand-pieced her original design, "Feline and Flowers," while Moore quilted on the long-arm machine.
Moore said she wasn't initially interested quilting - "there's too much work for one piece" - until Winston talked her into it.
"It worked out when I left Help In Crisis, I opened an art studio up on the river and started in custom clothing and quilting," Moore said. "We've been quilting together now since probably 1985 or so, and by quilting together - I mean, she'll make a quilt that'll influence how I do a quilt, or we'll take a workshop together."
The duo participated in national projects as volunteers before the COVID pandemic hit. Winston called Moore and said she had a "COVID quilt" that's an original design.
"Quilting has had a resurgence since COVID because it was a thing everybody had not planned on doing [but] they were locked away, and people started doing lots of arts and crafts," Moore said.
The quilt itself has thousands of elements that are hand-pieced, Winston did all the hand-stitching herself.
"She's an excellent needle worker; she's an excellent quilter. Everything was perfect on that quilt top," Moore said. "She said, 'I think we should do a duet. We've entered weaving competitions, we've entered other competitions, we've never entered together a piece that we made together into a quilt show.'"
The North Texas Quilt Festival drew 300 entries, and 100 of those were in Moore's and Winston's division.
"It was the first time I did professional level ruler work and what I chose to do, it took me three weeks just to the boarder. I was working pretty steady because the boarder, we wanted a garden trellis," she said.
The Feline and Flowers quilt features all the Texas wild flowers and nine black cats Winston made out of silhouettes of her actual cats.
"Each cat on the back of quilt, you see its name, its birth date and death date. On the back of quilt is all of the information, but it's now sown up inside. She's the only one who knows what it says inside, which is part of what we both do with our work of any kind - we put an intention in there," Moore said.
The entire piece took 300-500 hours to complete on Winston's end, and close to 40 hours on Moore's.
"The border was tiny-measured, quilting precise, and it's a trellis all the way around. The interior of the quilt, I quilted with a spiraling design that had some loops and feathers. It was all free motion," Moore said.
Critique from the judges allowed Moore and Winston to know what to do and not do when they enter another quilt show.
"There's first, second, and third, and we have an honorable mention. We accomplished something because that was our first time to enter a large quilt show," Moore said.
