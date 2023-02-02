A former Hulbert Public Schools treasurer pleaded guilty in late January to theft of federal funds in federal court Jan.
In 2022, an audit report indicated Leslie Mack and Becky Morehead received $259,465.69 in payments in excess of their contracts. Mack took in an extra $181,413.16, in addition to her $45,850 salary. Morehead, former HPS encumbrance clerk, received $78,051.88, in addition to her $39,650 salary.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Oklahoma, Mack admitted she issued excess payroll payments to herself and another individual, and allowed another person access to the financial accounting system.
The HPS District lost more than $550,000, but less than $1.5 million, due to the malfeasance.
Theft or bribery involving programs receiving federal funds carries up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine up to $250,000, or both.
The charges arose from a probe by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Department of Education – Office of the Inspector General.
Judge Gerald L. Jackson accepted the plea and ordered completion of a presentence investigation report. Mack was released on a personal recognizance bond pending sentencing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kara Traster prosecuted the case.
Federal charges had yet to be filed on Morehead as of Thursday, Feb. 2.
