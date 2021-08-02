Former KHS grad returns to complete externship

Bailey McMullen-Wiggins, a 2015 Keys High School graduate and second-year medical student at Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine Tulsa campus, said she was excited to be back in her hometown area of Northeastern Oklahoma.
McMullen-Wiggins spent two weeks completing an externship with Dr. Tom Schneider at Northeastern Health System.
"During my time with Dr. Schneider, I was able to practice cardiopulmonary and physical exam skills, as well as gain invaluable knowledge regarding treating rural patient populations," said McMullen-Wiggins. "The preventative medicine education Dr. Schneider communicates to his patients reminded me of the difference that doctors can make and the unique impact we can have in practice when we care for patients the way Dr. Schneider does. I was so happy to be back to my hometown area and am grateful for the chance I had to learn from such a knowledgeable and caring physician."
The Summer Rural Externship provides medical students in between their first and second years a chance to gain experience with patients in rural communities throughout Oklahoma.
