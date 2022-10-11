A man who recently ran for the District 2 congressional seat being vacated by Markwayne Mullin was arrested last week on assault and battery charges.
On Oct. 8, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Blake Lyons was dispatched to a residence on Stick Ross Circle and Coffee Hollow Road on a report of a domestic incident.
“Upon arrival, I observed [the victim] approaching the main gate of the property. Shortly after, a young man ran out of the house, crying,” Lyons wrote in his sheriff’s report.
The boy didn’t appear to have any injuries, but the woman told Lyons she was assaulted by Clint Johnson when he slapped her.
“[I] observed a red-flushed mark on [her] cheek/face, as well as a red-flushed line/streak beginning from the top of [her] neck measuring down to the top of her breast region,” Lyons said.
Lyons was told Johnson was waving a large knife while yelling when the assault occurred.
Johnson was arrested for domestic assault and battery and domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor. He was booked at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Johnson, a former law enforcement officer, ran for sheriff in the 2016 primaries against former Sheriff Norman Fisher. He scored 17 percent of the votes, while Fisher sealed his spot on the general election ballot.
