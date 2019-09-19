A former Cherokee County special district judge resigned from her position as Osage Nation attorney general after she was arrested earlier this week for driving under the influence in Pawhuska.
Police said Holli Wells was driving Sept. 16 in the dark without using her vehicle's lights, and she crossed over the center line twice. She then pulled into a gas station, where officers had her get out of her vehicle.
Pawhuska Police Chief Nick Silva said Wells was intoxicated on prescribed narcotics, and she was arrested after a field sobriety test.
Wells left her local post in March 2015, when she was chosen as attorney general for the Osage Nation. Sbe has maintained her innocence and had blood drawn before she was transported to the Osage County Jail. She said she plans to fight the charge.
Wells is a Northeastern State University graduate who earned her Juris Doctor from The University of Oklahoma, She was named special district court judge for the 15th Judicial District in 2007. She also worked for Given, Funk & Work, and has been in private practice. She served as an assistant district attorney in Cherokee County.
