DALLAS - A former Northeastern Health System employee has announced her promotion to assistant vice president of patient financial and access services at UT Southwestern Medical Center.
Kim Huffman was named to the new position Sept. 13 at UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrating pioneering biomedical research with clinical care and education. The institution's faculty includes many distinguished members, including six who have been awarded Nobel Prizes. The faculty of more than 2,800 is responsible for medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research to new clinical treatments. UTSW has been ranked the No. 1 hospital in DFW by US News and World Report for the past four consecutive years, according to Huffman.
Huffman served as NHS registration supervisor in 2011 and as registration trainer in 2012 and 2013. She began her career at UT Southwestern in October 2017 as director of patient access services. Her team serves more than 105,000 hospitalized patients, 370,000 emergency room patients and three million outpatients a year. UT Southwestern was the 2020 Large Health System Winner of the National Association of Healthcare Access Management's Best in Keys Award. Huffman, herself, received the 2021 Recipient of NAHAM's Marian Blankenship Award, which annually recognizes one person nationwide for outstanding personal contribution to the field of patient access.
While she lived in Tahlequah, Huffman owned a dance studio, which brought to life the first productions of "The Nutcracker."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.