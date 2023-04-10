OKLAHOMA CITY — A former Norman Public Schools teacher is fighting back against the state superintendent’s plan to strip her of her teaching license for encouraging students to visit a link that offers students free access to a Brooklyn Public Library card.
With the help of a Wisconsin-based attorney, Summer Boismier plans to utilize what appears to be a rarely used due process provision built into state law that gives licensed educators the right to demand a trial-like administrative hearing to challenge the State Department of Education’s decision to strip them of their ability to teach.
“This certified educator has at least one more lesson to teach. See ya’ll soon,” Boismier wrote in a Twitter post Monday.
As part of her case, Boismier is demanding that state Superintendent Ryan Walters be disqualified from considering her outcome because he “cannot afford a fair or impartial hearing or consideration” based on accusations he’s made against her and because of his very public push to revoke her teaching license.
She argues he should not be allowed to serve in “simultaneous roles of both accuser and adjudicator,” according to proceeding filings provided to CNHI Oklahoma by the state Department of Education.
She also plans to force Walters to testify during her April 21 licensing revocation hearing. A state Department of Education attorney confirmed Monday that Walters had been subpoenaed to testify on the matter along with two other Norman Public Schools witnesses Boismier wants to question — the head of human resources and the principal at Norman North High School where Boismier used to teach.
The state Department of Education has argued Boismier’s action violates Oklahoma teaching standards by “promoting explicit sexual materials to minors,” and by providing “unlawful racist instruction” in such a way that it violates the rules enacted under a new state law that proponents say prohibits the teaching of “critical race theory.”
Boismier, who voluntarily resigned from her teaching job and has since taken a job with the Brooklyn Public Library, has continued to insist she violated no laws and has said she planned to keep her Oklahoma teaching license
Boismier first drew Walters’ ire last year when she covered her classroom bookshelves in red bulletin board paper with messages written in black marker in response to new district classroom library book protocols.
The state’s licensing complaint alleges Boismier wrote “Books the state doesn’t want you to read” and “Definitely don’t scan me” with an arrow pointing to the QR code to obtain a free Brooklyn Public Library card.
Her display generated a parent complaint and ignited a firestorm of national controversy. Some Oklahoma Republican lawmakers called for her teaching license to be investigated or revoked. Walters accused her of providing “access to banned and pornographic material,” although she did not provide access to any specific book, only to a library. Norman Public Schools has also previously said it has no districtwide bans.
The State Department of Education complaint also alleges that Boismier had three books on her classroom bookshelf that she “intended to make available to students” that Norman Public Schools “regarded as inappropriate” — “Gender Queer,” “The Bluest Eye” and “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” according to the complaint.
Neither Boismier nor her attorney, Brady Henderson, responded to requests for comment Monday.
Walters and a State Department of Education spokesman also didn’t respond to a request for comment.
Last month, when the education agency first initiated legal proceedings to revoke her license, they had tried to make the revocation effective as early as Monday.
State law, though, prohibits the State Board of Education from simply revoking an educator’s teaching certificate without first following a due process procedure. One component allows an educator the right to request a trial-like hearing before either the State Board of Education or a hearing officer.
The State Department of Education has requested a hearing officer be appointed in Boismier’s case. At the conclusion of the arguments, the hearing officer will render a decision on her license.
Among other things, the process allows for opening and closing statements, the right to an attorney, the questioning of witnesses and the subpoenaing of records and people. State law also requires board members who cannot be impartial to withdraw from proceedings.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
