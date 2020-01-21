A former Northeastern State University head football coach and former Salina Middle School teacher has been arrested and charged with eight counts of lewd molestation.
According to Salina Public School’s website, John Q. Horner started at the school in 2011 and has taught eighth-grade math, Algebra 1, and geometry.
Reports indicate a student at SMS said Horner touched her and made inappropriate comments. The school administration did an internal investigation, and the superintendent contacted police.
The report says the police were told there was a finding of no further investigation needed. Parents contacted police and they began investigating.
According to the report, the alleged behavior occurred from October 2018 to March 2019. Eleven girls were interviewed, and eight of them said that Horner touched them inappropriately and made the same types of comments.
One student purportedly said Horner had called and messaged her so many times that she had to block his number.
Court records show an arrest warrant for Horner was issued Jan. 16, and he is scheduled to be in court Feb. 6.
He was released on a $20,000 bond the day after his arrest.
Horner coached football at NSU starting in 2003 and resigned in 2007 due to personal reasons. According to his profile on SPS.com, he started his teaching career as a graduation assistant at The University of Arkansas and spent 22 years at NSU.
