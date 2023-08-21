A former Salina Public Schools teacher and Northeastern State University football coach accused of lewd molestation was sentenced to 14 days Aug. 20, with a seven-year suspended sentence.
Charges were filed on Jan. 16, 2020, in Mayes County District Court against John Q. Horner III, 60, of Tahlequah. The charges were filed after several students claimed Horner had touched them inappropriately between October 2018 and March 2019.
Horner was arrested and charges were filed following the investigation. He pleaded not guilty to all six counts of lewd molestation at the time, but pleaded guilty Aug. 21 to nine counts of lewd molestation.
A staff member with the Mayes County Court Clerk’s Office said the 14-day sentence will be served in the Rogers County Jail, on weekends only. Records show Horner will check himself into the jail on Fridays, and then stay the remainder of the weekend.
If Horner does not follow guidelines dealing with the case, the sentencing could be revoked by the judge, and he could potentially serve seven years in prison.
