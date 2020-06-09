A unanimous Oklahoma Supreme Court ordered a Tahlequah lawyer be immediately suspended from practicing law after he allegedly failed to comply with terms of an agreement he made when pleading guilty to a federal firearms crime.
Haskell Doak Willis, a former assistant district attorney in Cherokee County who transitioned to private practice, pleaded guilty in February to being a felon in possession of firearms. Willis was indicted Nov. 7 by a federal grand jury, which was shown evidence he was a convicted felon when a search conducted by law enforcers turned up an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and 24 firearms – an assortment of handguns, rifles and shotguns – that “had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.”
As part of his plea deal, Willis agreed to provide notice to the Oklahoma Bar Association about his plea and "provide a comprehensive case list regarding the status of all of his pending cases." The OBA alleges that never happened and requested an emergency interim suspension on the grounds that Willis' "alleged conduct poses an immediate threat of substantial and irreparable harm" to his clients.
Donn Baker, who represents Willis in the federal firearms case, was unavailable for comment. Baker said during the plea hearing that Willis would need additional time before sentencing to help his clients find other lawyers.
U.S. Magistrate Steven P. Shreder reluctantly granted Baker's request for the pre-sentence release of his client, who had been jailed for allegedly violating the conditions of his pretrial bond. Shreder said his decision to release Willis prior to sentencing would serve the "good of the people" to whom Willis owed a duty of service, but he cautioned Baker's client "to abide by the letter of these conditions."
The Oklahoma Supreme Court order, which was released Monday for publication in the Oklahoma Bar Journal, granted immediate relief on an interim basis. It notes Willis was provided time to respond to OBA's allegations, but he failed to respond. The justices also recite a report from OBA that four grievances filed by Willis' clients are pending before its general counsel.
"In each instance, Respondent has collected fees and been unresponsive to the complainant clients," the justices state in the order. "The Court finds that Respondent's (sic) has committed conduct in violation of the Oklahoma Rules of Professional Conduct and such conduct poses an immediate threat of substantial and irreparable public harm."
The order was signed by eight of the court's nine justices; Justice James E. Edmondson did not participate in the matter.
Willis is scheduled to appear June 23 for sentencing.
